Homeowner reviews Tesla's off-grid tech that claims to lower utility bills for decades

"So far, it's just impressive being off the grid."

As U.S. power prices continue to rise, more and more homeowners are pairing solar panels with whole-home batteries to take control of their own energy production. One homeowner recently posted on Reddit to share their review after pairing a Tesla Powerwall 3 with solar panels.

In the forum r/solar, the original poster discussed that their family had just finalized the installation of 30 solar panels and two Tesla Powerwalls.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"Today was the first real use, completely off the grid. We're waiting for city inspection and re-metering by the power company before we can export surplus power back to the grid," the OP wrote. "However, so far, it's just impressive being off the grid."

According to their estimates, the solar panel and battery system should pay for itself in utility savings in six to eight years. With modern solar panels having a lifespan of a few decades, the OP should see some major savings after that.

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"We are … looking [at] 30 or so years of lowered electricity bills," they said.

If the OP's testimony has you curious about how much solar and batteries can shave your energy bills, EnergySage can help by connecting you with quick installation estimates, competitive quotes, and information about how to get the best deal when upgrading.

This homeowner isn't the only one seeing the savings after investing in solar. There are plenty of online testimonials that reveal just how quickly solar panels pay off.

Over the lifetime of a system, homeowners can usually see anywhere from $31,000 to $120,000 in savings by producing their own energy with solar.

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If you're curious about solar, but are concerned about the upfront cost, EnergySage can help you here, too. The average homeowner who uses its free tools can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that can show you, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of solar panels and get you details on all of the incentives available, ensuring you get the best price possible for your home solar system.

Plus, you can save even more by pairing your solar panels with a home battery backup. Essentially, batteries store the energy your solar panels generate during the day and use it to power your home after the sun goes down, often when electricity rates are at their highest.

Battery and solar solutions can help you take control of your power bills, dodge frustrating outages, and, depending on the size of your system and how much energy you use, cut ties with the power grid entirely. EnergySage also has information about battery storage options and competitive installation estimates.

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