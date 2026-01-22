Energy experts break down how Americans can weather rising electricity costs: 'The cornerstone of affordability'

"It actually will lower your energy use."

Adding an electric-powered heat pump might seem counterproductive amid surging utility prices.

But energy experts interviewed by trade publication The News are seeing growth, because the upgraded technology is so much more efficient than all other HVAC systems, including gas furnaces.

"We've just finished our third straight year of heat pumps outselling furnaces across the country," California Heat Pump Partnership Executive Director Panama Bartholomy said.

Upgrading your HVAC system is a great way to lower your utility bill. That's because more than half of household energy is used for heating and cooling, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Since they use compressors, pipes, and refrigerants to move warm air inside or outside, depending on the season, they are up to five times more efficient than gas boilers that use combustion. Heat pumps are often paired with existing systems as part of a hybrid setup, the International Energy Agency added.

It's a concept familiar to expert Jack DiEnna, executive director of the Geothermal National & International Initiative. He told The News that homeowners considering an air conditioner upgrade would be wise to install a dual-use heat pump for maximum year-round benefit.

"If I've got to replace an air conditioner, replace it with an air-source heat pump, and it actually will lower your energy use" for heating and cooling, DiEnna said.

Modern heat pump technology can provide warmth, even in places with extremely cold winters.

Finding the right kind — and size — of heat pump for your house can be a complicated process. Popular ductless mini-splits are an example of an affordable model gaining popularity.

Efficient improvements also reduce reliance on coal- and gas-burning energy sources that produce harmful air pollution, a detriment to human health.

As for market demand, Bartholomy told The News that heat pump inquiries are about the only thing rising as fast as utility rates. And shipping data cited by Canary Media showed that homeowners bought 32% more air-source heat pumps in 2024 than second-place gas furnaces, as momentum continues to grow.

"In a time of rising electricity costs and rising gas costs, you really want to be able to find a way to lower your bills, and a heat pump is actually the cornerstone of affordability as we move into this new era," Bartholomy said.

