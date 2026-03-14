Homeowner shares experience navigating a blackout with Tesla Powerwall: 'We are the only house with our lights on'

As storms become more powerful and frequent, improving your home's climate resiliency is essential. One homeowner shared how they're keeping the lights on even during major power outages.

Ryan Cowan (@RyanCowan), a YouTuber dedicated to sharing his experience owning a Tesla, explained how his Tesla Powerwall 3 was keeping his home's electricity running despite an outage. Ryan's home is equipped with two Tesla Powerwalls, and he's able to track his home's electricity usage with the app.

"[The app] does a really good job of showing you in real time how much power your house is using during an outage," says Ryan.

As an example, Ryan turns on his induction stovetop and demonstrates how the app immediately recognizes the stove's power usage and adjusts accordingly.

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"Wow, that's looking good on the app!" responded one user.

Ryan also emphasized the severity of the power outage in the neighborhood, stating, "We are the only house with our lights on."

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to protect your home from grid outages while also reducing your energy bills and environmental impact. After going solar, you can expect to save $3,000 or more each year, depending on your solar system's size and installation costs.

If you're interested in adding solar panels to your home, EnergySage is a great place to start. Explore their free resources to receive quotes for solar installations and compare them. To learn about the average price of a home solar system in your state, you can use their mapping tool, which also provides details on solar incentives in each state.

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As Ryan demonstrated in his video, adding a battery backup to your home optimizes energy savings and further protects it by storing excess energy for use during outages. Whether you're looking to live off the grid or simply improve your home's climate resiliency, adding a battery backup is one of the best ways to protect your home. EnergySage can also help you navigate different battery storage options for your solar system.

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