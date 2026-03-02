Energy expert clears up top solar myths that people still get wrong: 'Misconceptions that might cost homeowners thousands of dollars'

"The information that many consumers do have is often completely wrong."

A solar expert has taken to YouTube to debunk common, yet completely false, solar myths.

"More than half of U.S. homeowners admit they don't understand home solar and battery systems, which is understandable," Zach Solar (@ZachSolar) explained in the video. "But here's what's worse. The information that many consumers do have is often completely wrong. I'm talking about misconceptions that might cost homeowners thousands of dollars and prevent them from making a correct decision for their homes."

With so much blatantly false information about home solar and battery systems out there, it is important for homeowners to get their facts from reliable sources. EnergySage, a trusted TCD partner, offers accurate information coupled with the ability to easily compare quotes from local installers.

So, what were some of the popular misconceptions that Zach Solar was talking about?

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

First, many homeowners believe that solar panels alone will provide backup power during an outage. As Zach said, this is false. In order to store backup power, homeowners need to pair their solar panels with a home battery system.

In fact, solar panels automatically shut off during a power outage. This is a safety feature that prevents them from feeding power back into the grid during an outage, which could injure workers.

A second misconception among homeowners is that a home battery only works when a power outage occurs. However, as Zach noted, home batteries do a whole lot more.

"Batteries will allow you to store your excess solar production during the day to help offset your nighttime usage," he said. "... But more than anything, they offer your system flexibility long-term when utility rates or programs inevitably change."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you're interested in finding more information about home solar and battery systems, EnergySage offers free, easy-to-use online tools that save customers an average of $10,000 on solar installations.

Additionally, EnergySage provides a mapping tool that allows you to see the average cost of a solar installation in your state and all solar incentives available in your area, making sure you take maximum advantage of potential savings.

As Zach Solar explained, a home battery system enables homeowners to get the most out of their solar panels. EnergySage can help there, too, with information on home battery systems and installation options.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



