Researchers develop game-changing tech that could revolutionize solar power — here's how it works

Solar energy is a much cleaner alternative to burning oil, coal, and gas, providing plenty of power at an affordable cost. New heterojunction technology has the potential to make it even more sustainable.

As PV Magazine India reported, heterojunction technology allows solar cells to operate at lower production temperatures than conventional ones. They reduce energy usage in solar manufacturing by about 40% to 60%, subsequently decreasing carbon pollution.

Typical manufacturing processes require temperatures of 800 degrees Celsius to 1,000 degrees Celsius, but with HJT, this can be 150°C to 250°C.

Because HJT cells require less heat, they also use fewer raw materials, such as silicon, that would otherwise deteriorate in high temperatures. These solar panels are more durable than typical ones, with an average lifespan of 30 years.

India aims to reach 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and reduce carbon pollution by 45% from 2005 levels.

HJT technology helps get the country closer to this goal. When combined with battery storage, solar helps make the power grid more resilient, which is critical for a large country like India.

Solar ensures that electricity demand is met while reducing the amount of pollution produced to do so. Now, HJT can help make solar manufacturing even less energy intensive, longer-lasting, and more accessible to households.

Various companies have embraced HJT, including Becsa, which is part of India's leading solar technology firm Becquer Energy. The manufacturer stated that HJT solar cells provide 15% more energy output, 20% more heat tolerance, and reduced degradation.

The Indian government has already implemented these solar cells on rooftops across the country. As a result, officials have been able to provide 300 units of free electricity per month. This cuts dependency on gas and other fossil fuels while saving households money on utilities.

