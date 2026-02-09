"Amazed any Western countries allow these to be sold."

Chinese tech company Huawei's Harmony Intelligence Mobility Alliance has announced a new electric vehicle that looks like a Porsche, reported Carscoops.

HIMA comprises Chinese automakers such as SAIC, Seres, and Chery. The alliance's new model, the Z7, will be sold under SAIC's nameplate.

The news outlet stated that basically every feature of this car looks like a Porsche Taycan. Two of the main differences are the Z7's headlights and its lidar system. Carscoops said that the latter feature could facilitate "advanced driver assistance or autonomous capabilities."

A Porsche Taycan's starting price is $103,900 in the U.S. There aren't any price estimates for the Z7 yet. But Carscoops reported that the Xiaomi SU7, a newer Chinese luxury EV, starts at 215,900 yuan ($31,000), and the Z7's pricing will likely be similar.

Driving an EV can be a great way to save money in the long term and reduce your own pollution. They don't have any tailpipe pollution, which means your neighborhood's air stays a little bit cleaner. Because they don't have engines, you won't need to go in for oil changes or related tuneups.

Some people are understandably concerned about EVs' environmental impact. Lithium mining, used to create EV batteries, harms Indigenous communities around the globe. While air pollution from fossil fuels also harms people, the clean energy transition shouldn't happen on a foundation of human rights violations.

Fortunately, researchers are working on lithium recycling methods that could reduce mining. Even tea leaves could help make this process more sustainable. Although the effects won't be immediate, creating a circular economy of lithium can make EVs friendlier to everyone and the planet.

If you have an EV, charging it at home can save you even more money. Qmerit has free installation estimates for Level 2 EV chargers to make the process easier.

Solar panels can also reduce how much you rely on the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted, local installers and save you up to $10,000 on installation with partners like EnergySage. The company can help you find information about tax incentives in your area.

As for the Z7, people who commented on the article were somewhat split about the new EV.

"Amazed any Western countries allow these to be sold and take market share away from their own industries," said one commenter.

"Copying porsche?" another person asked. "Sure...look at how Mercedes copied BMW long time ago with the X6 being copied by GLC??"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.