Engineer reviews briefcase-sized battery that can protect you from blackouts: 'Instant backup power'

You can't control when a blackout hits your neighborhood, but a new wave of backup energy solutions gives you more control over what stays powered when it does. One of the latest high-tech options comes from a company called Pila.

As explained in a video by Ricky, an engineer and YouTube creator known as Two Bit Da Vinci (@TwoBitDaVinci), Pila's Mesh Home Battery stands out from larger systems like the Tesla Powerwall by eliminating the need for a complex installation process.

Essentially, Pila's device is a briefcase-sized battery that acts as a plug-and-play backup for your vital appliances.

"Instead of hiring electricians and paying tens of thousands of dollars to install batteries in your garage and rewiring your whole house, Pila places energy where you need it," Ricky explained.

Adding battery storage to your home is a proven way to protect your family's energy against increasing power outages and even reduce your reliance on the grid. Traditionally, backup systems required complex installation and were mostly limited to homeowners.

However, because Pila's units don't need that kind of setup, they open the door for renters to take energy security into their own hands.

"Place Pila in any room you need it, and you have instant backup power," Ricky said.

Although Pila's units offer less power storage than whole-home options like the Tesla Powerwall 3, they also come at a fraction of the price. According to SolarReviews.com, a Powerwall can set you back anywhere from $15,300 to $16,000 before taxes and incentives, whereas the Mesh Home Battery comes in at $1,299.

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Essentially, Pila is giving homeowners and renters a middle ground between large, expensive, whole-home options and smaller units designed for short-term emergencies.

Despite the reduced size, you only need one Pila device to back up your most essential appliances. For instance, a Pila Mesh Battery has enough power to keep your fridge running for 32 hours or fully charge your phone 113 times.

If you get multiple Mesh Batteries, they can work together to boost your stored energy capacity. Plus, you can seamlessly connect them to solar panels to recharge during a long-term outage or to save on your utility bills by storing and using cheaper energy.

If you're interested in snagging one of these units for your home, Pila is taking reservations with a $99 deposit, and the devices are expected to ship out this summer.

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