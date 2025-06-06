Traveler shares eye-opening video of unbelievable experience aboard next-gen high-speed train: 'Amazing'

The clip showcased not just the speed but also the luxury of the experience.

A TikToker's video of a high-speed train journey in China surprisingly showcased the cuisine as much as the velocity of the vehicle.

The creator (@itsjavachip) enjoyed a variety of foods at the station and during the trip from Shanghai to Beijing.

"The bao is amazing. The shumai is amazing. The noodles, amazing," she said.

It's evidence that ultra-fast trains can match the luxury of most other transportation forms. The rider was traveling first-class, which afforded her perks. Still, every window made thrilling views of the passing countryside available during the 819-mile trip, which took under five hours.

"Faster than a flight?!" she posted.

China Discovery listed a plane ride at about two hours. But by going on a train, riders still make expedient time while reducing air pollution. That's especially true when the trains are powered by electricity or maglev technology.

Our World in Data said that the aviation sector generates about 2.5% of the planet's heat-trapping air pollution, for reference. It's a figure that is increasing as more people fly. And the U.S. Department of Energy reported that each gas-burning car spews more than 12,500 pounds of harmful tailpipe exhaust each year. All the fumes are linked by medical experts to increased asthma risks and other health problems.

For its part, high-speed rail got started in Japan in the 1960s and has since spread throughout the world. Some trains can zoom at speeds greater than 200 mph. China is heavily invested in them, all per the Environmental and Energy Study Institute. U.S. development has been stymied by aging infrastructure and a lack of funding, though projects from San Francisco to Los Angeles and from Las Vegas to Los Angeles are under construction, according to the BBC and Fortune.

If completed, they could provide another quality public transportation option that's a great way to cut pollution. Every mile traveled via public transit instead of by car prevents a pound of planet-warming fume production. You can also save hundreds of bucks a year if you make it a habit.

Where you travel can make a difference, as well. Vacationing at places that value sustainability encourages more planet-friendly action.

And, as the Shanghai traveler revealed, the food could well be worth the trip, too. For lunch, she had a beef dish with rice, noodles, dumplings, and more.

"It was all delicious," she said.

