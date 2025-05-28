Traveler shares honest review after traveling aboard 'zooming' Chinese high-speed rail: 'I had to see for myself'

A travel TikToker took to the platform to share his experience of riding the high-speed rail in China.

TikTok creator Cecil Travels (@ceciltravels) took the train to Beijing, saying he'd heard that the trains in China were amazing, "But as an American I had to see for myself."

He got a $40 business class ticket, which got him a comfortable reclining seat with plenty of legroom, and a small door for some privacy during the hour-long trip. He was quick to point out that the train provided him with slippers for the journey.

The train left on time, and it wasn't long before they were "zooming through the Chinese countryside" at speeds of up to 234 kilometers per hour, or 145 miles per hour. He pointed out that at a height of six feet, four inches, he had enough room to fully recline his seat and stretch his legs out, even if his head did touch the back wall when he did.

"It was pretty nice, I give it five stars," he says.

High-speed rail is booming in China; the country has made upgrading and expanding its rail lines one of its biggest priorities in recent years. It has plans in place to spend $82 billion on expanding its high-speed rail network in the next six years, and is researching and testing trains that can exceed 600 miles per hour at their top speed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

High-speed rail is an appealing option as countries look to reduce their carbon impact. While they still take energy to run, they take less power than jets, and produce less harmful gases that contribute to our warming planet and changing climate. As speeds increase, they can even approach the travel times of planes for short and medium distance travel.

Commenters also sang the train's praises and lauded China's efforts to build out its rail system.

"China living in the future," said one.

"The Chinese have worked so hard to make their country a success," said another.

"Wow $40," said a third. "America could never."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.