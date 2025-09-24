Traveler turns heads after sharing experience on Chinese high-speed rail: 'American dream is living in China'

TikToker Panda Haigo (@pandahaigo) took viewers on a high-speed train in China.

"American dream is living in China," one commenter said.

Haigo first highlighted the efficient way rail tickets can be purchased straight from your phone before arriving at the railway station.

He then took us along with him as he went through security and showed the convenient features inside the station, including shops and restaurants, ample seating, and screens clearly showing the train schedule. He also showed that the gates incorporate ID cards and facial recognition technology to ensure the passenger who purchased the ticket is the person boarding the train.

Haigo pointed out how the interior of the train was clean and said that he was comfortable in the seats. He even stood his phone on end in the windowsill as the train was moving to show how stable the ride was and reported that the train can travel over 300 kilometers per hour, which is over 186 mph.

As an added convenience, passengers can order food on their phones and have it delivered to their seats.

High-speed train travel is efficient and environmentally friendly in comparison to other methods of travel. Trains powered by electricity produce much less pollution per passenger compared to gas-powered cars or airplanes, so when people opt to use high-speed train travel, it helps reduce the environmental footprint that contributes to the warming of the planet.

Though the United States is taking steps to add high-speed trains, it has been frustrating for environmentally conscious people that more progress has not been made, especially when contrasted to what other countries have done for decades.

Commenters liked the video and thought the train looked comfortable and safe, while others noted how the U.S. is lagging behind in this efficient, environmentally friendly sector.

"What I like most is that you cannot enter the station or go on the platform if you don't have a ticket," one user shared.

Someone else said, "I am very impressed with China's efficiency."

