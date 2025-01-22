5 startups with genius ideas to help you save money

The world is constantly changing, and demand for clean energy is growing. Startups are popping up to help bridge the gap and provide high-efficiency appliances to benefit the planet — and also save customers money.

Photo Credit: WattBuy

To guide people through the journey of upgrading to solar energy, WattBuy offers customers free personalized energy plans.

By just plugging in your address or ZIP code, you'll get your estimated energy usage and carbon pollution and see how switching to solar could impact your energy bill. WattBuy can also connect you with fully vetted solar installers to set up consultations and provide quotes.



Photo credit: Cala

Heating water accounts for nearly 20% of energy costs in American homes, which can be as high as $1,000 per year and significantly contribute to planet-warming pollution. Cala is hoping to change that with the world's first intelligent heat pump water heater.

Cala's new heat pump water heater can lead to lifetime household savings of $2,000 to $6,000 depending on your old system (propane, gas, or electric resistance) and uses predictive technology to heat water when energy is cheapest and cleanest.



Photo Credit: iStock

If you're looking for motivation to clean out your closet, you'll want to check out Trashie. In an effort to divert some of the estimated 101 million tons of textile waste that gets sent to landfills every year, Trashie is offering incentives to send it your "trash" instead.

For clean clothing, towels, and sheets, you get $30 to redeem on sustainable clothing or rewards such as movie tickets, food delivery credits, Allbirds sneakers, HelloFresh meals, and more.



Photo Credit: Harvest Thermal

Harvest Thermal offers a sustainable option to heat and cool homes as well as provide hot water through a heat pump and a smart thermal battery. By storing cheap, clean energy in a home's hot water heater (as if it were a battery), Harvest estimates it can save households up to 30% on energy bills.

One customer said their winter heating bills went from $1,125 to $477 after installing the Harvest system.



Photo Credit: Copper

One major barrier to upgrading to an induction stove is incompatibility with a home's electrical panel, but Copper's new Charlie stove might be the solution.

Charlie is a super powerful induction stove that can be plugged in to any regular kitchen outlet thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery, meaning you don't have to upgrade your home's electrical system to switch to a safer and more energy-efficient range.



