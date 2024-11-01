Startup revolutionizes major kitchen appliance, improving accessibility for all homeowners: 'It's been totally worth it'

"I have so much peace of mind, and so much more joy being together as a family in the kitchen."

A startup is rolling out a new stovetop technology that could bring clean cooking to an even wider market.

Copper is touting a new kind of induction stovetop that only requires a standard 120-volt outlet, as Alison F. Takemura detailed for Canary Media. Typically, electric stoves and ovens require the larger 240-volt outlet that is found in many but not all kitchens around the country.

The Copper stove uses battery power to store up the necessary energy it needs when turned on despite using the smaller, less powerful outlet.

Induction stovetops are growing in popularity, for both their energy efficiency and safety. They use electromagnetism to heat cookware, and do so with far fewer hot and cold spots than their gas and electric coil brethren.

These new models are expensive compared to gas ranges, though: Copper's runs $5,999, while Takemura notes a highly rated gas stove can cost under $1000. However, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, buyers can save almost $2,000 on the price of Copper's range, according to Canary.

Gas stovetops are responsible for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. According to Brady Seals of RMI, they emit 25 million tons of carbon pollution each year in the U.S. alone. On top of that, the methane used for cooking is not completely burned by the stove — a 2022 study showed that around 1 percent of the methane used by the stove went unburned, and that 80% of the methane leaked out when the stove was turned off. On top of that, a November 2022 study showed that 12.7% of childhood asthma cases could be attributed to gas stove usage.

In other words, switching to an electric or induction stove is helpful for the environment and your health.

For Alyssa Cheung, who spoke to Canary after purchasing a Copper stove, "It's been totally worth it."

"We spend a lot of time in our kitchen. We're cooking, cleaning, cutting fruit … We have a speaker in there, so we're dancing," Cheung said, ​"Our toddler constantly moves in and out of the kitchen with us, and now I'm not shooing her away [to protect her lungs]. I have so much peace of mind, and so much more joy being together as a family in the kitchen."

According to Copper's website, the company sold out of the first edition of its full induction range, but it is available for preorder and will ship in 2025.

