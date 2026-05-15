Human 'hibernation gene' could help reverse Type 2 diabetes, studies find

"The difference is how it is wired and deployed."

Two newly published studies offered an unexpectedly hopeful glimpse at the future of diabetes care: Humans may already carry genetic directions related to those that let hibernating animals slow their metabolism and later switch it back on safely.

The studies, both published in the journal Science, examined how bears, bats, and other hibernators survive dramatic physical changes during hibernation and then recover without lasting harm.

What the team found is striking. Humans seem to share much of this underlying genetic circuitry, raising the possibility that researchers could one day tap into it to treat metabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, Popular Mechanics reported.

That idea matters because Type 2 diabetes is closely linked to what researchers call "metabolic inflexibility."

"The body struggles to shift between fasting and fed states. Insulin signaling becomes dysregulated, energy storage and use become imbalanced, and tissues accumulate damage," said Christopher Gregg, senior author of the studies.

Hibernating animals do the opposite. Before hibernation, they purposefully dial down metabolism and develop insulin resistance, then undo those changes once feeding resumes, all without lasting harm, according to Popular Mechanics.

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Rather than identifying a single "hibernation organ," Gregg described a coordinated genetic program directed by regulatory DNA switches known as cis-regulatory elements. These switches regulate when genes turn on and off during fasting and recovery.

To reach that conclusion, Gregg and his colleagues analyzed DNA from several hibernating species alongside non-hibernating mammals, including humans. They then focused on stretches of DNA preserved for roughly 100 million years, which suggests those regions serve important biological functions, per Popular Mechanics.

From there, they looked for regulatory regions that had shifted in parallel across several hibernating mammals and connected them to genes involved in metabolic responses to fasting and refeeding.

The central takeaway is simple but significant: Humans seem to retain a large share of this ancient genetic framework.

If scientists can figure out how to adjust those genetic switches safely, the long-term implications could be substantial. Future therapies might help the body shift more effectively between metabolic states, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce damage from prolonged metabolic stress, or reproduce some protective effects of fasting without extreme dieting.

For patients, that could translate into better ways to manage or even reverse aspects of chronic metabolic disease. Type 2 diabetes, obesity-related illnesses, and age-related metabolic decline place major burdens on individuals, families, and health systems. A treatment inspired by hibernation biology could support healthier aging, protect organs during surgery or illness, and reduce complications linked to unstable blood sugar and impaired insulin function.

"The framework for metabolic flexibility is evolutionarily ancient and shared. The difference is how it is wired and deployed," Gregg said.

And he made clear that the goal is not science fiction but medicine, adding: "The goal would not be to make people hibernate. It would be to harness the biology of safe metabolic shutdown and recovery to protect organs during stress — such as in diabetes, obesity, aging, or even surgery — and to enhance biological flexibility and neuroprotection for healthy aging and disease prevention."

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