Researchers make unbelievable discovery about next-gen construction material that could revolutionize future homes: 'A promising solution'

A group of researchers provided insight into a revolutionary construction material: hemp concrete. This form of building material is a sustainable option that could be widely used in constructing homes.

Each year, we use about 30 billion tons of concrete, according to Arizona State University. Concrete itself is water-intensive and contributes to planet-warming weather events and pollution. More affordable construction materials like bamboo and recycled steel are becoming more popular.

"As the demand for sustainable construction materials rises, hemp-infused concrete has emerged as a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly building practices," the study, which was published in the Next Sustainability journal, states.

According to Fast Company, hemp has been used for over 2,000 years, dating back to ancient sailing vessels in China. However, modern-day research into the applications of hemp in construction has been limited.

The authors of this study decided to explore current findings and study the properties of hemp concrete, or "Hempcrete," to assess its suitability for building projects.

"This study explores the properties of hemp-infused concrete," the abstract of the study states. "It assesses its potential as a sustainable building material while identifying gaps in research and standardization needed for its widespread adoption in the construction industry."

Their study looked at the thermal conductivity, carbon pollution produced in manufacturing, and acoustic properties of hempcrete. They found that hemp concrete is cost-effective and could offset harmful pollution through the absorption of carbon in the growth process. Hemp concrete is also very durable against mold, fires, and pests, contributing to a "lifespan exceeding 100 years." Additionally, hemp concrete has excellent insulation and acoustic properties, which can reduce air conditioning costs and reduce sound waves.

However, the study found that hempcrete is hindered by its porous properties and can't handle too much weight, limiting its construction threshold.

Fortunately, there are some "concrete" examples of hemp concrete being used across the globe, including a house in Australia, a sports center in France, and a 12-story hotel in South Africa. In Idaho, Hempitecture opened a manufacturing factory to produce non-toxic hemp insulation to help homeowners save costs.

More research into the adaptability of hempcrete and awareness of the material could make it more universally used across the construction industry. The authors of the study conclude that more research is needed to raise the strength of hempcrete and its durability across many conditions.

"This study is significant in addressing the research gaps related to hempcrete's mechanical and durability properties," the authors wrote. "By optimizing its performance and reducing costs, hempcrete has the potential to become a mainstream eco-friendly building material, contributing to sustainable construction practices and reducing the carbon footprint of the built environment."

