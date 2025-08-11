Startup secures major funding in quest to build 'another sun' on Earth: 'The ultimate step'

It could transform how cities and companies access electricity.

In a major leap toward clean, virtually unlimited energy, a Japanese startup just secured millions to power the future.

According to Interesting Engineering, Tokyo-based Helical Fusion Company has raised $15 million in Series A funding, bringing its total capital to $35 million and accelerating the launch of the world's first steady-state net power fusion plant.

The ambitious "Helix Program" aims to bring the Helix Kanata pilot reactor online by the 2030s, delivering reliable, carbon-free electricity using a fusion method based on magnetic confinement.

In a company press release, Helical Fusion Company CEO Takaya Taguchi described the technology as "another sun" on Earth and said that it represents "the ultimate step in humanityʼs energy journey."

At the center of Helical Fusion's approach is the stellarator — a machine with coils built to hold and control extremely hot plasma. Its design allows it to run continuously, setting it apart from other fusion methods and making it a strong candidate for reliable, long-term energy production.

Backed by decades of data from Japan's top research institutes, this method has already passed key scientific milestones that have held other projects back.

Fusion energy — often described as replicating the sun's power here on Earth — releases massive amounts of energy in the process.

As Interesting Engineering noted, just one gram of fuel can produce the equivalent energy of eight tons of oil, all without the pollution or long-lived radioactive waste of traditional nuclear power.

If successful, the Helix Kanata plant could transform how cities and companies access electricity, potentially lowering energy bills and boosting reliability with 24/7 clean power.

In fact, its stable output could be used not only on Earth but also to support long-term space missions and lunar infrastructure in the decades ahead.

Increasing reliance on clean energy sources like this is critical. Replacing dirty fuels with renewable energy helps reduce air pollution and improve human health outcomes in crowded urban areas.

Fusion could still be a long way from producing energy on a commercial scale, but the promise is for it to join the lineup of promising energy solutions alongside wind, solar, and geothermal.

If Helical Fusion delivers on its promise, we won't just be flipping a switch — we'll be stepping into a new era of energy.

