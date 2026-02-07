Scientists make powerful breakthrough that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Streamlining the process'

A Chinese solar panel manufacturer founded in 2024 has claimed to have set world records for efficiency and speedy development.

Hefei BOE Solar Technology's filing with the Chinese Finance Information Co. is good news for future solar panel customers, because increased efficiency results in more sunlight being converted into electricity for homes and businesses with fewer panels.

But the fast-paced efforts aren't necessarily a signal of imminent commercialization. According to PV-Magazine, the company is working to improve conversion and lifespan through research and development investment, starting with small-cell devices.

It has also completed a demonstration power station and plans more testing scenarios to vet its products for practical use.

A pilot line has produced a 31-square-foot module with an overall area efficiency of 20.11%.

"The company aims to solve the industrialization challenges of perovskite thin-film solar cell technology, thereby streamlining the process route and providing technical solutions for subsequent large-scale mass production lines," according to a translation of the filing.

The team simultaneously made progress on rigid, flexible, and tandem technology, working at lightspeed to take "a pilot production line for perovskites from installation to first sample rollout in 38 days, which it claims is a new record," according to PV Magazine.

Rigid cells are commonly used on rooftops and in gadgets. Flexible cells are being developed in multiple labs for use on buildings, clothing, and other rounded or movable surfaces.

Tandem cells, also in development by multiple expert teams, often combine a layer of perovskite with another material section to increase efficiency.

Perovskites are a mineral family that, when part of a solar cell, can convert sunlight into electricity at high rates.

Hefei said it had broken a record with a 27.37% efficiency mark for a small-cell device, but Solar Magazine reported that the highest perovskite cell on record hit 29.15%.

Common silicon cells are typically in the low- to mid-20% range and can last for 30 years or more. Perovskites have a much shorter lifespan of a couple of years.

Decades of longevity are important, as it gives the system ample time to pay for itself several times over by providing cheap, abundant energy. That's in addition to reducing dependence on oil, coal, and gas, which produce harmful air pollution linked by NASA's experts to increased severe weather risks.

If Hefei's experts can address the perovskite longevity concern, it would be huge for the development of the promising material in multiple panel forms.

The intent is to "accelerate the industrialization process" for the technology, as PV-Magazine observed.

