Company develops technology to store excess clean energy as heat for countless applications: 'This allows us to supply entire industries such as breweries or the paper industry'

Picture this: It's a sunny, windy day, and solar panels and wind turbines are cranking out more clean electricity than the power grid needs. What if we could bottle up all that extra planet-friendly energy to use later, when the sun sets or the wind dies down?

That's what Heat Storage Berlin is doing, according to Euronews Green. This innovative German company has created a device that stores surplus renewable energy as high-temperature heat, making it available on-demand as steam or hot water.

"This allows us to supply entire industries, such as breweries or the paper industry, with steam, using sustainable energies," explains Ulrich Prochaska, Heat Storage Berlin's founder and CEO.

So, why is this such a big deal? Prochaska puts it simply: "With climate change, we absolutely need to stop the burning of oil and gas." And he's right — our planet has already heated up by about 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

By stashing away extra clean energy for later, Heat Storage Berlin is helping to ease the strain on our power grids and smooth out those pesky peaks and valleys in renewable generation. All while reducing our reliance on climate-disrupting pollution.

Here's how it works: The gizmo uses electricity to heat up thermal storage to scorching temperatures when there's more clean power than people need. Then, when that energy is needed, it's released as steam or hot water.

The best part? The prototype only needs about four hours of electricity per day to keep the heat flowing 24/7.

Heat Storage Berlin's device is built to last, with a life span of 40 years or more, thanks to its simple design and durable materials. There are no funky chemical processes or special waste to worry about — just a reliable, long-lasting solution for greening up heat-hungry industries.

A Berlin-based brewery called BRLO is already hopping on board, with plans for a new facility that will use Heat Storage Berlin's secondhand energy to fire up their kettles. We'll raise a pint to that.

But Heat Storage Berlin isn't just making climate-friendly beer possible. Their prototype is powering a pizza oven that serves up piping-hot, totally carbon-neutral slices. Suddenly, fighting rising temperatures has never tasted so good.

So, when can you expect to see Heat Storage Berlin's technology in action? The company is hard at work scaling up its heat storage devices for industrial use. And with more than 200 eco-innovators collaborating at Berlin's former Tegel Airport turned sustainability hub, it's only a matter of time before planet-saving solutions like this one crank up the momentum on climate action.

