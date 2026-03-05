HVAC tech breaks down what happens to heat pumps in bitter winter conditions: 'Should you run [it] in this kind of weather?'

He braved cold and snowy weather to prove just how well heat pumps work.

Despite being one of the most efficient and reliable HVAC systems out there, heat pumps have been the subject of years of disinformation regarding their durability in cold climates.

To disprove incorrect notions about the technology, one HVAC expert uploaded a post to Facebook. He braved cold and snowy weather to prove just how well heat pumps work, regardless of the temperatures outside.

"I know there's been a lot of controversy on 'should you run your heat pump in this kind of weather?'" he said in the post.

Our owner instructs to let 'em run!!! This video demonstrates the durability of our OXBOX brand piece of HVAC equipment that we've been proudly installing for five years. Also, tonight we're going to demonstrate how the heat pumps can actually heat efficiently even in single-digit conditions. Posted by Arctic Refrigeration Heating and Air LLC on Sunday, January 25, 2026

Upgrading your HVAC system can greatly improve your home's energy performance, which can save you money. By using less energy to heat and cool your home, you can also protect yourself against rising energy bills.





Even in frigid conditions, the heat pump system in the Facebook post chugged along. Many heat pumps offer an auto-defrost mode to remove ice from the outdoor units. This can prevent efficiency loss and damage to the system during cold weather.

After this process, the heat pump can return to its heating function and warm your home without issue. If you're looking for reliable advice about home heating upgrades, TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your HVAC options and slash your energy bills via a new, efficient system.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Whether you install a heat pump or another high-efficiency HVAC system, you have plenty of options to get the best deal possible. This includes everything from purchasing a system to leasing one.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at $99 a month and include 12 years of maintenance.

Pairing solar panels with an efficient HVAC system and other electric appliances can increase your savings. TCD partner EnergySage makes it easy to find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs and helping you achieve energy independence.

By using the free Palmetto Home app, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home improvements by completing energy-saving challenges.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.