French study makes 'completely unprecedented' discovery after analyzing household electricity consumption: 'Shed light on potential energy savings'

A French study has confirmed that heat pumps can be significantly more efficient than traditional boilers, even when the temperature outside drops well below freezing.

As The Connexion reported, a "completely unprecedented" study conducted by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency, or ADEME, revealed that heat pumps can be up to three times more efficient than oil or gas boilers.

"Heat pumps are indeed a means of increasing purchasing power, energy efficiency and improving trade balance when they replace imported fossil fuels," noted the ADEME in a press release.

Heat pumps and other upgraded HVAC systems can help you save up to 50% on your heating costs, as well as reduce cooling costs in the summertime.





Instead of burning fuel to heat or cool your home, heat pumps work by moving heat from outside to inside in the winter and vice versa in summer. This transfer uses far less energy than creating heat, reducing electricity use and potentially saving you money on your energy bills.

"Accelerating the energy transition also means giving households the means to better control their energy bills," said Sylvain Waserman, Chairman and CEO of ADEME.

"Heat pumps are an increasingly preferred solution in this regard. With the publication of the ADEME opinion, our objective is clear: To shed light on the potential energy savings and thus contribute to making energy more accessible and sustainable for all."

