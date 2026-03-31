HVAC techs clear up one of the most common misconceptions many homeowners have about high-tech units

"[It's] a big reason some homeowners rule them out before even exploring options."

Two HVAC installers recently posted a short Instagram clip to prove how little heat pumps take up.

Heat pump technology is one of the most effective ways to protect your family from rising energy prices and save money on your utility bills. And according to recent data, this is still the most-installed type of heating appliance in the United States.

However, despite the major benefits of the technology, there is still a lot of online misinformation surrounding heat pump HVAC equipment. One of the most common misconceptions about these high-tech systems is that they take up a lot of space. Luckily, Bo and Bill, two HVAC experts from the UK-located heating and cooling company Harvard Renewables (@harvard_renewables), cleared things up.

"Do air source heat pumps need loads of space? It's one of the most common questions we get," the caption notes. "And [it's] a big reason some homeowners rule them out before even exploring options."





You may think that your home doesn't have the room needed for a heat pump upgrade, but don't let this myth stop you from slashing your energy bills. As this clip notes, a modern heat pump only requires roughly two square meters, or a roughly 6.5-foot by 6.5-foot outdoor space.

If you are questioning whether a new HVAC system will be a good fit for your home, TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you out. It offers resources for homeowners to understand their HVAC options and slash their energy bills with new, efficient HVAC systems.

Even if your home doesn't have the small amount of outdoor space required for a full-sized ducted unit, a mini split, which is an indoor heat pump unit that avoids ductwork altogether, could help you reduce your heating and cooling costs.

The experts at Harvard Renewables note that heat pumps are not a one-size-fits-all solution: "I think you have to accept one thing. It's not a silver bullet, and it's not going to work in every situation," they say in the video.

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They continue by explaining that a quick, simple site survey by a vetted installer is all you need to see which HVAC options would work in your home.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Depending on your home and budget, a heat pump could help dramatically reshape your energy costs. If you're ready to learn how much upgrading can save you, here are a few tools to get started.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

HVAC leases from Palmetto even include 12 years of free maintenance and start as low as $99 per month.

To reduce your heating and cooling bills even more, think about partnering a heat pump with a solar panel array. When you're using solar energy to power electric appliances, you'll pay essentially nothing for the electricity itself.

TCD's partner EnergySage has tools to help you find the best solar panel system and installer based on your home and budget. The average homeowner can even save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by consulting with EnergySage.

While you're at it, the Palmetto Home app is another free resource that can help you reduce your home energy consumption. You can snag up to $5,000 in rewards that you can use to upgrade your home by completing challenges.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.