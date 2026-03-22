New industry data reveals No. 1 heating appliance for fourth consecutive year

"Still the most efficient … way to heat and cool the home."

A major shift is underway in homes across America. For the fourth consecutive year, heat pumps were the most-sold heating appliances in the United States — surpassing gas furnaces once again.

The milestone was outlined in data from the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, which shows Americans continuing to gravitate toward the highly efficient systems despite market fluctuations.

Gas-powered systems saw an increase in sales in 2025 compared to the previous year, while heat pump sales declined over the same period; however, heat pumps still outpaced gas-powered systems in units shipped.

For homeowners, the trend is significant. Heating and cooling account for a major share of household energy use, making upgrading to a more efficient system one of the most effective ways to lower monthly utility bills while reducing overall energy consumption.





Heat pumps operate differently from conventional heating systems. Instead of generating heat, they transfer it from one location to another — pulling warmth into your home during winter and pushing heat out during summer. That simple difference makes them remarkably efficient. According to Canary Media, heat pumps can operate at two to four times the efficiency of traditional systems.

If you're exploring your options, TCD's partner Mitsubishi offers easy-to-understand resources that help homeowners learn about modern HVAC systems and discover energy-efficient solutions that can cut costs.

"Heat pumps are still the most efficient and comfortable way to heat and cool the home," said Wael Kanj, research manager at electrification advocacy nonprofit Rewiring America, per Canary Media.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

For many households, switching to an efficient electric system can reduce energy use and help manage interior temperatures year-round. If you're thinking about upgrading your heating or cooling system, several tools can make the process easier — and may even help you save money in the long term.

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• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To maximize savings, many homeowners pair efficient electric appliances — such as heat pumps — with rooftop solar panels. TCD's partner EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted installers, helping you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

You can unlock even more savings with the free Palmetto Home app, which offers up to $5,000 in rewards for completing simple challenges, such as reducing household energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.