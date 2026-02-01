  • Tech Tech

Homeowner shares honest review after installing futuristic window heat pump HVAC: 'I was a little skeptical'

"Much more reasonably priced than some other [ones] out there."

by Abigail Weinberg
One Reddit user shared how their heat pump window unit kept their room toasty warm, even when it was freezing outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner took to Reddit's r/heatpumps community to rave about their new, money-saving heat pump window unit.

The user reported that the unit heated their bedroom to 70 degrees Fahrenheit even as the outdoor temperature plummeted to 25 degrees.

Instead of generating heat directly, heat pumps simply move heat between two places. In cold weather, they take warmth from the outdoor air, ground, or water and pull it inside. In warm weather, the process works in reverse, moving indoor heat outside.

Because the process is more energy efficient than traditional heating methods, heat pumps can help homeowners slash their utility bills. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great place to start understanding your HVAC options so you can save up to 50% on energy bills with new, efficient systems.


Commenters on the Reddit post were surprised that the original poster's window unit heated their room so well. 

"I was a little skeptical myself," the OP wrote. "But with a custom cut insulation and such it definitely works."

Another commenter raved, "Very impressive. These things should be getting way more press. Much more reasonably priced than some other window unit heat pumps out there."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

A heat pump window unit is just one of a variety of devices that can make your home more efficient while reducing energy costs.

