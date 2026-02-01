Homeowner shares honest review after installing futuristic window heat pump HVAC: 'I was a little skeptical'

"Much more reasonably priced than some other [ones] out there."

A homeowner took to Reddit's r/heatpumps community to rave about their new, money-saving heat pump window unit.

The user reported that the unit heated their bedroom to 70 degrees Fahrenheit even as the outdoor temperature plummeted to 25 degrees.

Instead of generating heat directly, heat pumps simply move heat between two places. In cold weather, they take warmth from the outdoor air, ground, or water and pull it inside. In warm weather, the process works in reverse, moving indoor heat outside.

Because the process is more energy efficient than traditional heating methods, heat pumps can help homeowners slash their utility bills. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great place to start understanding your HVAC options so you can save up to 50% on energy bills with new, efficient systems.





Commenters on the Reddit post were surprised that the original poster's window unit heated their room so well.

"I was a little skeptical myself," the OP wrote. "But with a custom cut insulation and such it definitely works."

Another commenter raved, "Very impressive. These things should be getting way more press. Much more reasonably priced than some other window unit heat pumps out there."

