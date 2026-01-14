Heat pump owners share their honest takes about how the tech performs during frigid winters: 'How are [they] keeping up with this cold?

"If a heat pump is installed right, it gets a job done."

When winter temperatures tank into the single digits, many homeowners crank up the heat. As more people turn to heat pumps to beat the chill, one crucial question arises: How does the home electrification upgrade stack up against a traditional HVAC system?

One curious Massachusetts resident recently took that question to Reddit, asking fellow citizens to share how their heat pumps were performing during the frigid New England winter.

"How are your heat pumps keeping up with this cold? I haven't made the switch but plan to in the near future," the homeowner wrote.

Commenters responded by sharing details about their heat pump models and home setups — and offered first-person reviews. "Handled last night's 9F without a problem," one said. "No backup, no problem."





Another person, who said they were an installer of both heat pumps and traditional HVAC systems, echoed that confidence. "I'd say 75% of my business has been installing heat pumps for the last 10 years," they wrote. "If a heat pump is installed right, it gets a job done. I don't have customers calling me when it gets really cold saying that their heat pump isn't working."

If you're curious about what upgrading could look like, TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great place to start.

Unlike traditional HVAC or boiler systems, heat pumps don't make heat from scratch. They simply move heat, pulling it from the air, water, or ground outside your home and bringing it inside — or pushing heat out when it's time to cool, because they do that, too.

Upgrading to a heat pump is one of the smartest financial moves you can make as a homeowner. Heating and cooling account for a major share of your monthly utility bills — and when your system is outdated or inefficient, you often pay far more than necessary. Older HVAC systems have to work harder, using more energy and driving up costs.

That's especially bad news since energy prices have risen in recent years. When you upgrade your HVAC unit, you're not just replacing equipment; you're also protecting yourself against future price spikes and gaining control over your budget.

Beyond savings, a better heating and cooling system can improve the livability of your home. You get more consistent temperatures, quieter operation, and fewer surprise breakdowns.

The HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options in clear, straightforward terms while highlighting incentives and subscription options that can make upgrading more accessible. It can also connect you with trusted partners who specialize in efficient, affordable upgrades.

Palmetto, for example, makes it easy to upgrade without financial stress. Through Palmetto, you could save 50% on heating and cooling costs with a more energy-efficient system. Or you could get a new HVAC system for $0 down and subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month. Plus, you'll enjoy 12 years of free maintenance.

If you want to maximize your savings, consider pairing an HVAC upgrade with solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 by curating competitive bids from trusted providers.

Finally, to make your electrification journey even more rewarding, the free Palmetto Home app unlocks up to $5,000 in rewards to put toward home upgrades if you take simple actions in your everyday life. It's an easy way to turn daily sustainable choices into real improvements for your home, your comfort, and your budget.

