New analysis reveals how much money American homeowners can save by upgrading their water heaters: 'Five or six times more efficient'

Savings were expected in the majority of cases in every state

While your habits at home can make a big difference on your energy bill, one of the biggest ways to save is to choose the right appliances. CleanTechnica recently published several infographics breaking down the incredible savings you can expect if you switch to a heat pump water heater from one of the more commonly used options in the United States.

Almost half of American homes use electric resistance water heaters. Like heat pump water heaters, electric resistance water heaters run on electricity.

However, electric resistance models generate heat directly, while heat pump technology moves existing heat from outside the unit to inside it. The second approach is much more energy-efficient, using less electricity to produce the same amount of heating power.

Because of this difference, a heat pump water heater uses about a quarter of the energy that an electric resistance water heater does. According to CleanTechnica, in a household of four, that means one of these appliances will pay for itself in under two and a half years. "Heat pump water heaters are often more than five or six times more efficient than fossil gas water heaters," it stated.

If you have a methane gas water heater, switching will still save you money. The exact amount depends on the difference between the cost of electricity and gas where you live, with the greatest savings available in Hawai'i and Florida.

However, savings were expected in the majority of cases in every state — even if you get a larger water heater when you upgrade.

There were exceptions, such as specific areas of California with very inexpensive gas.

For the most part, though, a heat pump water heater is the most inexpensive option.

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For even greater savings, Cala offers smart heat pump water heaters. These customizable appliances use the same energy-efficient technology as ordinary heat pump water heaters, but they add smart controls to track your usage and schedule the unit's activation for when hot water will be needed. This way, your system won't waste energy keeping water hot when you don't need it, such as when you're asleep.

With a Cala water heater, not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also reduce your impact on the environment by producing less air pollution.

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