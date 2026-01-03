New data confirms these modern home appliances can reduce Americans' utility bills by $500 a year: '3 to 5 times more efficient than any other technology'

They use less energy, and use the energy they pull far more efficiently than traditional appliances do.

A new report illustrates how upgrading one household appliance can save you big money on your energy bills.

According to CleanTechnica, a report from the Tech Clean California program confirmed that 120-volt heat pump water heaters were cheaper to install and more efficient at heating water than their gas- or electric-coil counterparts.

In fact, CleanTechnica reported that heat pumps are "3 to 5 times more efficient than any other technology, including tankless gas heaters." They also save consumers an average of $400 to $500 a year on their monthly energy bills.

Heat pump water heaters work differently from other water heaters. Instead of using natural gas or electricity to heat your water, heat pumps draw heat from the air to warm it. They use less energy, and use the energy they pull far more efficiently than gas or traditional water heaters do.

One water heater company, Cala, has developed a smart heat pump water heater that takes efficiency to an entirely different level.

Its customizable water heaters heat the water when energy is cheapest during the day, maximizing savings while ensuring users always have hot water exactly when they need it.

Cala's heat pump waters analyze water use patterns and energy costs on a day-to-day and month-to-month basis, ensuring that homeowners have hot water when they most frequently use it, while also heating water with cheaper energy, often during off-peak hours.

Pairing a new water heater with solar panels is a fantastic way to extend savings, and TCD's Solar Explorer can save you up to $10,000 on your installation by curating bids from vetted installers.

EnergySage is a great partner that can connect you with trusted installers and help you find every available discount.

If buying panels isn't in your budget, the Solar Explorer has programs like Palmetto's LightReach, which offers $0 down options and can save you up to 20% on your monthly bill.

CleanTechnica's report noted the savings weren't limited to your power bill; using a 120-watt heat pump water heater could also save you $1,700 on installation, compared to a traditional or 240-watt version.

In other words, heat pumps are more affordable, more efficient, and safer than even a tankless gas water heater.

