Plumber breaks down how much next-gen water heaters can reduce energy bills: 'Two to three times more efficient than standard electric water heaters'

A plumber on TikTok shared a brief video exploring the differences between water heaters. He explains how a heat pump water heater functions quite differently from a standard electric one.

The breakdown by The Plumberlorian (@theplumberlorian) notes that a standard electric water heater works by heating the water with electricity. They are simple but can be quite expensive to operate due to a lack of efficiency.

Conversely, a heat pump water heater draws heat from the air to heat the water, which is "two to three times more efficient than standard electric water heaters." It's just like a heat pump used for heating and cooling; it doesn't create heat — it transfers it.

As he points out, using much less energy results in lower bills. That's always a welcome development, but especially when energy prices are skyrocketing across the nation. Finally, and no less important, is the fact that a heat pump water heater's efficiency is a much better bet for the environment. It's a classic win-win situation for all involved, but there's a way to take the efficiency to the next level.

Cala combines the efficiency of a heat pump water heater with advanced software to ensure hot water is readily available using the absolute minimum amount of energy. Homeowners can fully optimize their water heater by tailoring it to their home's particular requirements. By using predictive intelligence to anticipate the home's needs, energy is used at off-peak hours so hot water is always available when it's most needed.

While several federal incentives expired at the end of 2025, some states are still offering rebates and tax credits to make installing a heat pump water heater more affordable. Cala can help you compare quotes from vetted local installers and ensure you're not missing out on any incentives that may be available.

The video generated a handful of comments, and at least one viewer was convinced, writing, "I'm getting one of those heat pump ones."

