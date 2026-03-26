Health experts reveal surprising household swap that could prevent 13 million missed school days

"[It's] going to save lives, reduce health emergencies, cut asthma attacks, [and] keep kids healthy enough to be in school."

According to a recent study by the American Lung Association, reported by Canary Media, the U.S. could see enormous benefits if manufacturers switched from fossil fuel heating systems to energy-efficient electric heat pumps.

Manufacturers across the U.S. rely on combustion fuel to produce the heat needed for everyday products like clothes, paper, and food. However, modern heat pump technology, which uses refrigerants to harness and move the ambient heat energy in our atmosphere, the soil, or groundwater, could significantly reduce the use of the combustion fuel that manufacturers rely on.

To better understand heat pump technology and the major benefits it can have in your home, check out TCD's partner Mitsubishi.

Despite their efficiency, heat pumps only supply around 5% of the industrial heat U.S. manufacturers need, McKinsey and Company reported. However, the team at the American Lung Association found that transitioning industrial heating to heat pump technology would deliver $1.1 trillion in public health benefits from 2030 to 2050, per Canary Media.

Although heat pumps are not yet powerful enough to generate the extreme temperatures required by some industries, the study found over 33,000 boilers around the nation that operate at low and medium temperatures, which heat pumps can comfortably replace.

The study also discovered the switch would likely help the U.S. avoid 33.2 million asthma attacks and prevent 13 million health-related lost school days.

"[It's] going to save lives, reduce health emergencies, cut asthma attacks, [and] keep kids healthy enough to be in school rather than missing school days," said Will Barrett, assistant vice president at the American Lung Association, per Canary Media.

"It's a new paradigm when you're operating and fulfilling all the needs of these manufacturing heat processes without causing health-harming pollution," he added.

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Even though this work studied heat pumps on an industrial scale, residential-sized heat pumps are already changing the lives and energy bills of American homeowners.

Heating and cooling your home account for a surprisingly huge portion of your energy bills. Upgrading your HVAC is one of the easiest ways to take control of your energy expenses.

TCD's trusted partner Mitsubishi makes it easy to search for the most efficient HVAC option for your home, and it even offers cost-effective mini-split systems.

The savings from this often-disregarded home upgrade can quickly add up over the years. Even better, ditching a gas furnace can help you curb your home's harmful fossil fuel usage.

Although finding the right HVAC installer can be confusing, Mitsubishi has free tools to find you the best price and connect you with the trained professionals in its network.

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