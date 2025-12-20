HVAC tech shares real-world breakdown of the trendiest appliances gaining popularity across America: 'Right now, there are a ton of rebates'

"Well said," one user wrote in the comments.

With rising consumer demand driving energy prices higher and higher, many homeowners are turning to upgraded home heating and cooling systems for more energy- and cost-efficient solutions.

One such solution, heat pumps, can unlock thousands of dollars in annual energy savings, allowing you to achieve your desired indoor temperatures at just a fraction of the cost of conventional air conditioning units and gas furnaces.

A Canadian HVAC expert recently posted a breakdown of heat pump technology in a TikTok video under the account AirVantage Heating & Cooling (@_airvantage), walking viewers through the inner workings of these cutting-edge systems.

Over the course of the video, the technician explained the various parts of the hybrid HVAC on display, including the outdoor compressor, the refrigerant lines, the indoor coil, the gas furnace, and the blower motor.





The system showcased in this video is a dual-fuel option that switches between a gas furnace and an electric heat pump to maximize comfort, but HVACs can be all-electric as well. To learn more about your options and save on any HVAC upgrades you may make, check out The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer.

All-electric heat pump systems may be simpler and more eco-friendly than the featured dual-fuel, but if you live in a colder environment, they may prove costlier in the long run. Hybrid systems offer less of an advantage in warmer climates, though, where the furnace component is only rarely needed.

The HVAC Explorer tool can help you connect with TCD's curated partners to find the right match for your home. Palmetto's Comfort leasing plan, for instance, makes it both easy and affordable to install energy-efficient upgrades with zero upfront costs, enabling clients to save up to 50% on energy costs down the line, with monthly subscription payments starting at only $99.

Heat pump leasing allows consumers to reap the benefits of an upgraded HVAC without having to worry about maintenance or repairs, so with Palmetto, you can make the most of your heat pump for over a decade while keeping your overall expenses low.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The heat pump and solar panel combo can halve your heating and cooling expenses while powering your home for less and lowering your household carbon footprint. After all, traditional fuel sources release copious amounts of pollution when burned, so opting for electric or energy-efficient alternatives can keep heat-trapping gases out of our atmosphere.

Even if you don't go all-electric with your HVAC, a hybrid option can still make a difference for our planet and for your savings.

"Right now, there's a ton of rebates going on, whether it's dual-fuel or all-electric," the HVAC technician noted in the TikTok post, encouraging viewers to take advantage of these benefits while they still can.

"Well said," one user wrote in the comments.

If you're interested in electrifying your home with a heat pump installation, note that solar panels can cut costs even further and make your home even greener.

Whether you're looking to own or lease, TCD's Solar Explorer can set you up with trusted solar partners and fantastic discounts on the installation process. Palmetto's $0-down LightReach leasing program can offer you the benefits of solar energy without the hassle of regular upkeep, helping you reduce your utility rates by up to 20%.

For whichever upgrades you choose, the Palmetto Home app can score you up to $5,000 in rewards, sweetening the deal even further.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.