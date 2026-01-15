HVAC tech shoots down the common myths you've probably heard about heat pumps: 'Unfair negative scrutiny'

"It just requires the right guidance, installer, and … design."

As heat pump technology continues to advance and more people learn about the benefits of these household appliances, it becomes easier to distinguish fact from myth about heat pumps.

Energy experts have been sharing videos on YouTube to educate the public about heat pumps and dispel common myths. For example, the Centre for Sustainable Energy (@csebristol), an independent national charity in the United Kingdom, shared a heat pump mythbuster video that addressed many common concerns.

"They're over three times more efficient than gas boilers and can save you money on your energy bills in the long term. But heat pumps often face unfair negative scrutiny," it wrote in the caption.

Joe Pitt, a retrofit coordinator for the charity, first addressed the myth that heat pumps are new and untested, noting that the technology is decades old and is effective in very cold climates. Secondly, he addressed the misconception that heat pumps only operate in new, highly insulated homes. Pitt clarified that heat pumps work well in homes of all sizes and ages.





Then, he dispelled the myth that you'll need to update your pipework to install a heat pump. He said that if you have old or narrow microbore pipework, an update may be necessary. However, it's not always required, and your heat pump installer should be able to advise you on the matter.

Pitt also disproved the myth that heat pumps can't handle harsh winters by sharing that they are designed to operate in temperatures as low as minus-13 degrees Fahrenheit.

Finally, he quieted the myth that heat pumps are noisy. Pitt said they typically fall between 40 and 60 decibels, which is about the level of a quiet office.

This addresses many common concerns people have about heat pumps, clarifying misconceptions about these money-saving, energy-efficient appliances to break down barriers to homeowners' adoption of a more sustainable approach to heating and cooling.

When you install a heat pump in your home, you can reduce energy costs while generating less pollution and living a more sustainable lifestyle.

Do your part to separate fact from fiction about heat pumps by sharing YouTube videos such as this one with people you know.

"While your heat pump journey may seem complicated, there's usually a solution for your home," Pitt said. "It just requires the right guidance, installer, and heat pump design."

