New study reveals clever strategy to reduce electricity demand by 90% during peak hours: 'Most people just want their homes to be warm'

Researchers from the University of Southampton have found that energy-efficient heat pumps could drastically reduce strain on the U.K.'s electrical grid, especially during peak hours.

According to a summary of the study posted by the university, the team wanted to test how homes equipped with smart heat pumps could take pressure off electricity supplies by adjusting their usage when demand is high. After testing this strategy at 30 homes across southern England, they discovered that electricity demand dropped by a whopping 90%.

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to reduce heating and cooling costs, as heating and cooling systems typically account for more than 40% of a home's utility bill, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

By switching to a heat pump, you could save anywhere from $300 to $1,500 a year on electric bills, as reported by the DOE, while enjoying year-round comfort because the systems can both heat and cool homes.





As for the study, researchers stressed that homeowners won't have to suffer by cutting back usage during peak demand, because the heat pumps' ability to keep homes warm isn't compromised. Smart heat pumps have built-in flexibility controls that enable demand response, meaning they adjust energy consumption to match the grid's supply and demand while pre-heating homes to a slightly higher temperature beforehand, according to Resource Innovations.

This also means lower energy bills in some cases and much less pollution when generating electricity, which would go a long way in helping the United Kingdom move away from dirty fuels.

"Most people just want their homes to be warm and their bills to be affordable," study lead Patrick James, professor and part of the Energy and Climate Change Division at the University of Southampton, explained in the school's report.

"Our study shows that heat pumps can provide comfortable heating while helping the grid cope at busy times. With smart control, they can play a key role in cutting emissions and making our energy system more resilient — and even save some money on their bills."

