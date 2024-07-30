Proud homeowner shares incredible feature of his 100-year-old house: 'It's nice being there'

Despite living in a 100-year-old house with thin walls, the owner saves $3,420 per year on utility bills.

A century-old house in Northern England is making waves with its cutting-edge heat pump, proving that even vintage homes can lead the charge in energy efficiency.

This isn't just any heat pump — it's one of the United Kingdom's most efficient installations, showcasing how we can slash energy bills while keeping our planet cool, according to Interesting Engineering.

Heat pumps are game-changers in the fight against atmospheric pollution. They work by capturing warmth from the outside air and efficiently transferring it indoors, using very little electricity.

The International Energy Agency estimates that widespread adoption of heat pumps could reduce global carbon dioxide pollution by 550 million tons. That's like taking every single car in Europe off the road.

The proud owner of this particular heat pump, Rob Ritchie, a retired chemistry teacher, has good reason to brag. His heat pump ranks second on HeatPumpMonitor.org, a website tracking heat pump efficiency across the UK and beyond.

"I should say it isn't important — but it is. It's nice being there," Ritchie told Interesting Engineering.

This impressive feat didn't happen by accident. Local installer Damon Blakemore carefully designed the system to maximize efficiency. The heat pump is on track to achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of 5 over a full year, potentially making it the first air-source device on the leaderboard to reach this milestone.

The benefits of this heat pump go beyond bragging rights. Despite living in a 100-year-old house with thin walls, located 800 feet above sea level in a chilly climate, Ritchie estimates he saves £2,700 ($3,420) per year on utility bills thanks to his heat pump and solar panels. That's some serious cash staying in his pocket while helping the planet.

This success story shows that heat pumps can work wonders even in older homes and challenging locations. It's a win-win for your wallet and the environment.

How to learn more about heat pumps

While high-efficiency models like Ritchie's are still cutting-edge, heat pump technology is constantly improving. Manufacturers are developing even more efficient systems using eco-friendly refrigerants, with some models potentially reaching seasonal COPs of 6 under ideal conditions.

As more people embrace this technology, prices are likely to become more competitive. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act allows for a $2,000 rebate on heat pump installations, and then they can save about $1,000 per year from there. Tools like EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find local installers and compare prices to get the best deal.

If you're not in the States, keep an eye out for local government incentives that might make the switch more affordable. With the potential for major energy savings and a dramatically reduced carbon footprint, a heat pump could be the coolest addition to your home.

