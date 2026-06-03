Three Florida beaches under advisory after high fecal bacteria levels spark warning to stay out of the water

The beaches have not been closed, but the state issued advisories.

Three beaches in Bay County, Florida, are under a health advisory after testing found elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water, prompting officials to warn people to stay out of the water for now, Fox Weather reported.

The affected sites are all in the Panama City Beach area, a popular destination for swimmers and beachgoers.

What's happening?

Testing on Tuesday found high enterococci levels at Laguna Beach, Beach Drive, and Carl Gray Park, the Florida Department of Health said. The beaches have not been closed, but the state issued advisories warning against swimming or any other water contact in those areas.

Florida health officials said contact with the water at these locations could cause "an increased risk of illness."

As the Environmental Protection Agency explains, enterococci "live in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals" and are commonly found in fecal matter. Their presence in recreational waters is often treated as a sign of fecal contamination.

There are several possible reasons for that kind of contamination, including stormwater runoff.

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Florida has seen heavy rainfall over the past week, with flash flooding becoming a major concern in some areas. Runoff after heavy rain can wash pollutants and waste into lakes, rivers, and coastal waters.

What's being done?

The advisories will remain in place until enterococci levels return below the "accepted health level," health officials said.

In the meantime, officials are advising people not to swim or otherwise come into contact with the water at those sites, even though the beaches are not officially closed.

Test results are available at Florida Health, and residents may call 850-481-4812 or visit Florida Health in Bay County for more information.

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