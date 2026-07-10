Political lines 'obliterated' at Pennsylvania meeting as Township votes to halt data center applications

"First, it was scarred by coal mines, and we don't want any more damage done."

Local opposition to a proposed data center campus was on full display at a crowded meeting in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, a former coal region, according to Inside Climate News.

That resistance translated into action on June 8, when township supervisors passed a 180-day freeze on new data center applications, pausing Project Hazelnut while officials rewrite zoning rules. One resident said the unified pushback had "obliterated" political lines.

What's happening?

The ICN report, republished by the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, said that Hazle Township residents overwhelmingly opposed a NorthPoint Development plan, dubbed Project Hazelnut, to bring 15 data center buildings and a power substation to nearly 1,300 acres in Luzerne County.

On its Project Hazelnut website, NorthPoint said it is "committed to creating local jobs, protecting our environment, and being a quiet, valued neighbor." The project would create 900 jobs and provide $165 in direct community benefits, according to the developer.

However, residents are skeptical of the potential health and environmental impacts.

"We have a beautiful area here. First, it was scarred by coal mines, and we don't want any more damage done," Joanne Balay, a Hazle Township resident, told ICN.

The Hazle Township decision comes amid a rush of similar plans across Pennsylvania. More than 60 data center proposals have emerged in the past year, and a separate project in nearby Kline Township would span more than 300 acres and include up to 10 buildings.

Residents say the buildout is happening too quickly, and state lawmakers are starting to respond. On June 4, State Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat, introduced Senate Bill 1359, which would pause certain hyperscale data center projects statewide for three years.

Why does it matter?

Locals say the concern reaches far beyond a single project. Northeastern Pennsylvania's coal legacy left behind polluted land and water, and Luzerne County already has three Superfund sites, which are eligible for federal funds to clean up hazardous waste that has been dumped, left out, or improperly managed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Data centers are also closely tied to the AI boom, which is putting new pressure on the energy grid. The facilities can consume massive amounts of electricity and water, create constant noise, rely on polluting generators, and potentially drive household energy bills higher.

Polling cited in the report found that 33% of residents in this part of Pennsylvania strongly oppose the development of nearby data centers — the highest share in the state, per ICN.

What's being done?

At the local level, Hazle Township is using the 180-day pause to update its zoning rules and add data-center-specific restrictions. Residents had already helped slow Project Hazelnut by challenging whether the township and developers followed local procedures.

At the state level, Muth's bill, co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Rosemary Brown and Democratic Sen. Carolyn Comitta, would give local governments more time to update their ordinances before more projects move ahead.

"Something dark has descended on our state and on my region," Annie Vinatieri, a resident of Luzerne County, said at a rally, per ICN. "It's not just your business. It's our lives."

"And this time we are ready," Megan McDonough, Pennsylvania state director at Food & Water Watch, said. "We know their tactics, we know their lawyers, we know their lobbyists and we know their consultants. We know the language they use to make destruction sound harmless, and we know how to fight back."

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