Traveler shares unbelievable experience aboard Saudi Arabia's mind-numbing high-speed train: 'Sets a high standard'

by Kaiyo Funaki
Saudi Arabia's first high-speed rail system connects two of Islam's most sacred cities, carrying passengers in style while reducing their carbon footprint. 

Belinda Jackson of The Sydney Morning Herald shared her experience aboard the Haramain High-Speed Railway line, which has linked Medina and Mecca via King Abdullah Economic City and Jeddah since 2018 at speeds up to 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph). 

The bullet train, operated by Saudi Arabia Railways and manufactured by Spanish company Talgo, runs on Chinese-built lines and has been adapted to tolerate the scorching heat in the Middle East. 

It has over 400 seats and runs 20 times a day, making it especially convenient for pilgrims performing Hajj, the annual trek to Mecca for Muslims who are physically and financially capable. The entire route produces just 10 kilograms of carbon emissions (22 pounds) per person — about 12 times less than the one-hour flight between the endpoints.

Since the holy city restricts access to Muslims only, Jackson took the two-hour, 420-kilometer ride from Medina to Jeddah. Prices range from $60 to $120, depending on departure time and class.

Her business-class ticket included a meal of assorted pastries, cut fruit, hummus, and a choice of soft drink, as well as complimentary coffee and dates. Riders can also purchase additional refreshments in the buffet car.

Travelers are allowed a personal bag and a medium-sized suitcase, the latter of which can be stored in overhead bins or baggage racks at the back of each carriage.

Jackson was also pleased with the two stations she visited. They had security screening and signs in English and Arabic while offering "surprisingly glitzy halls," cafes, information kiosks, and various stores.

Ultimately, Jackson had high praise for the Haramain High-Speed Railway line, giving it four stars out of five and calling it a "clean, efficient, and punctual" experience that "sets a high standard" for the rest of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning HSR network. 

It's a bar that bullet trains in the U.S. hope to clear, as several projects, including Los Angeles to San Francisco and Houston to Dallas, are at various stages of development. Public transportation systems like these help limit our reliance on gas-powered vehicles, relieve traffic congestion, and support local economies.

