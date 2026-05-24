YouTuber converts 'completely stripped-down' Tesla into go-kart

Creator Remmy Evans documented buying the gutted Tesla for just $2,000 after a custom-build project was abandoned.

A YouTuber is gaining attention after turning a "completely stripped-down" Tesla Model 3 into something closer to a giant electric go-kart — and then taking it drifting, off-roading, and jumping.

According to a report from Electrek recapping the video, the most surprising detail is that despite missing body panels, a windshield, and seat belts, the car still indicated 212 miles of range on a full charge.

In the YouTube video, creator Remmy Evans documented buying the gutted Tesla for just $2,000 after a custom-build project was abandoned. What remained was essentially a rolling chassis: the battery pack, motors, seats, steering wheel, and center screen, but almost none of the parts most drivers would recognize as making up a complete car. After replacing badly worn tires, Evans charged the Model 3 and found it still had impressive range left in it.

The video highlights just how durable modern electric vehicles have become. Combined with lower maintenance needs and cheaper fueling costs, that durability can make switching from a gas-powered car to a high-tech EV a smart long-term investment.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Plus, EV drivers who rely on at-home Level 2 chargers, such as those available through Qmerit, can save even more by avoiding the higher electricity rates at public charging stations.

Despite the impressive battery figures, Tesla's software showed some issues due to the missing safety features.

The Tesla reportedly displayed 78 error codes because its cameras, sensors, and safety systems were gone. Evans then used a makeshift harness, drove it around, and tested it on dirt, where a friend described it as "a Polaris Slingshot but way faster."

The video is drawing attention because it is equal parts chaotic entertainment and accidental stress test for an EV powertrain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

As wild as the stunt is, the footage highlights something important: EV drivetrains can be remarkably durable. Even after years of sitting unregistered and being stripped down to the essentials, this Model 3's battery and motors still worked well enough to move — and move hard.

That durability is part of why EVs can be so appealing for everyday drivers. They generally require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars because they have fewer moving parts, do not need oil changes, and often see less brake wear thanks to regenerative braking.

They can also help households save big on fuel costs. If you're considering making the switch, this guide can help explain the basics.

If you already own an EV and are interested in learning more about at-home charging options, connect with the experts at Qmerit. They can pair you with installation estimates on Level 2 chargers from trusted partners.

And if you want to cut costs even more, solar panels can dramatically boost EV savings, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing from the grid.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.