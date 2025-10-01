New study reveals which foods can lower risk for gum disease: 'An important starting point'

Scientists in the United Kingdom have linked the frequent consumption of red meat to an increased risk of gum disease. The research indicated that a more plant-based diet reduced the chance of inflammation.

A study by researchers at King's College London found fewer instances of gum inflammation in individuals whose diets closely aligned with a Mediterranean-style diet, which includes foods such as legumes, fruits, vegetables, and olive oil. Eating foods from these categories has also been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as support healthy blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

"Our findings suggest that a balanced, Mediterranean-type diet could potentially reduce gum disease and systemic inflammation," said Dr. Giuseppe Mainas, first author of the study. "Our research offers an important starting point that can lead to more research to better understand the relationship between food intake and gum disease."

Diets high in red meat are often associated with health problems. They can increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer reported that red meat is a probable carcinogen, while processed meat was labeled as a definite carcinogen. And according to the American Institute for Cancer Research, eating more than 12 to 18 ounces of red meat per week can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.

A more plant-focused diet isn't just good for personal health; it's also beneficial for the environment. Red meat production is a known contributor to the changing climate, involving everything from animals' digestive processes to refrigerated transport. Plant-based diets don't contribute as many planet-warming gases as animal-based diets.

The new study is yet another reason to consider incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet. Exploring plant-based options has been proven to be beneficial for both your health and the planet.

