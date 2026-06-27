GTA 6 'VIP early access' sites exposed as elaborate crypto scams

Sites claim that for a few hundred dollars in cryptocurrency, users can supposedly unlock the game.

As excitement builds around the Grand Theft Auto VI video game, cybersecurity experts are urging fans to stay cautious as online scams offer early access to the highly anticipated game.

Specifically, officials are warning of scam sites offering bogus "VIP early access" offers that tell would-be players to pay in cryptocurrency for a game that has not launched.

What's happening?

Malwarebytes issued a new warning, highlighted by Ladbible, in advance of GTA 6 preorders opening Thursday, June 25, as scammers moved to target impatient buyers.

In a statement, Malwarebytes said: "A new wave of scam websites is offering something millions of people want: a way to play Grand Theft Auto VI before it comes out."

The statement added that sites claim that for a few hundred dollars in cryptocurrency, users can supposedly unlock the game.

According to Ladbible, one example site set the price at $250 and would accept only Bitcoin, USDT, or Ethereum. After payment, buyers are instructed to wait for confirmation, then enter a transaction ID that supposedly "unlocks" the download.

However, despite the confirmation codes, download buttons, and payment, there is no game for users navigating these sites.

Why does it matter?

The scheme combines enormous gaming demand with a form of payment that is difficult to reverse.

GTA 6 remains one of the most anticipated game releases in years. Its launch date is Nov. 19, and rumors continue to circulate that some editions may cost more than $200.

That kind of buzz can make fraudulent offers seem believable, especially when scam pages use official-looking promotional art and VIP labels.

Cryptocurrency is not automatically fraudulent, and advocates frequently point to legitimate uses for digital assets. But once a crypto transfer has been sent, getting the money back is usually far harder than disputing a standard card purchase.

As Malwarebytes put it: "You pay, you get nothing, and because the payment is made in cryptocurrency, there's usually no way to get your money back."

What can I do?

If you plan to buy GTA 6, stick to official Rockstar Games channels and treat any site offering access ahead of a publisher announcement with skepticism.

Red flags include sellers that take only crypto, payment pages built around QR codes, instructions to provide a transaction ID to "unlock" the product, and vague language such as "early preview" or "exclusive access."

Any seller claiming only they can get people into a major release months before launch should set off immediate alarms.

A game as tightly controlled as GTA 6 is unlikely to surface first on a random third-party site. Waiting for the official release date may require patience, but it is far cheaper than losing hundreds of dollars.

Think of crypto more like cash than a credit card: Only send it when you fully trust the recipient, because consumer protections are often limited.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.