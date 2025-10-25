Scientists make key breakthrough in pursuit of futuristic energy source: 'The technology works at industrial scale'

A breakthrough from researchers at City University of Hong Kong could make green hydrogen — one of the cleanest energy sources on Earth — cheaper and more sustainable than ever before.

Scientists have unveiled a new type of cathode that can withstand fluctuating power levels during the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen.

This is extraordinary because most renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, don't produce power at a constant rate — and that inconsistency has made large-scale hydrogen production difficult.

"Our work mainly addresses oxidation and performance loss issues during intermittent alkaline (sea)water electrolysis," explained Professor Liu Bin from CityUHK's Department of Materials Science and Engineering in a school release. "The technology works at industrial-scale current levels and can withstand harsh conditions, making it suitable for large-scale deployment."

The new system, detailed in the Nature journal, features a self-healing protective layer that prevents damage when energy input fluctuates — for example, when the sun goes behind a cloud or the wind drops. This improvement helps extend the life of electrolyzers, which are essential for turning renewable energy into storable hydrogen fuel.

Unlike traditional hydrogen production, which often relies on fossil fuels, this seawater-powered system uses abundant ocean water and renewable electricity, offering a clean alternative that could power homes, vehicles, and even factories.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The technology remained stable for over 10,000 hours — far longer than most previous designs — and requires fewer expensive materials, making it more practical for commercial use.

"This work lays a foundation for more resilient systems and accelerates the development of the green hydrogen industry," Liu said.

Beyond hydrogen production, this research could transform other clean technologies. Future systems for capturing carbon, reducing nitrogen, or synthesizing fuels will face similar stop-and-start energy issues, and this innovation provides a roadmap for overcoming them.

In the long run, the ability to generate green hydrogen from seawater could help cities and companies reduce pollution, strengthen energy independence, and protect human health by cutting smog-forming emissions.

If developed at scale, this tech could make clean hydrogen a realistic replacement for fossil fuels in everything from shipping to home heating — and that would mean cleaner air and a cooler planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.