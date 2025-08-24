Scientists make incredible breakthrough that could supercharge food production: 'A huge step towards our goals'

According to Interesting Engineering, researchers at the University of Sydney have invented a compact plasma device that can transform air into ammonia gas using electricity.

This breakthrough could translate into cleaner fertilizer that reduces a major source of air pollution. It could also mean lower costs for farmers and lower food prices for everyone.

This development targets the century-old Haber-Bosch method, which uses high heat, high pressure, and fossil fuels. This is why ammonia production produces some of the highest levels of harmful emissions in the world.

However, the team in Sydney took a different approach. It used a small plasma unit to energize nitrogen and oxygen in the air and then sent those energized molecules through a membrane-based electrolyzer to directly create gaseous ammonia.

The researchers said this breakthrough allowed them to skip the liquid byproduct step.

"In this research we've successfully developed a method that allows air to be converted to ammonia in its gaseous form using electricity," Professor PJ Cullen said. He called the result "a huge step towards our goals."

Small systems can make this green ammonia for nearby farms on demand. This would reduce transportation costs and make the supply chain more cost-effective — a big deal, especially for rural co-ops and off-grid sites.

It was a long road to reach this point.

"For the past decade, the global scientific community, including our lab, has wanted to uncover a more sustainable way to produce ammonia that doesn't rely on fossil fuels," Cullen said. The team spent six years working on green ammonia technologies. Its method focuses on a silver membrane-based electrolyzer where the final conversion takes place following the plasma stage.

Cullen also explained the work ahead.

"This new approach is a two-step process, namely combining plasma and electrolysis," he said. "We have already made the plasma component viable in terms of energy efficiency and scalability." The remaining hurdle is clear: improving the electrolyzer's efficiency to complete the system.

Why does this matter beyond the lab? Ammonia is vital for nearly half of global food production, so a cleaner supply helps farmers keep costs stable and protects families from grocery price shocks. For the planet, replacing production that heavily uses dirty energy with clean electricity can cut one of the chemical industry's biggest climate impacts. Ammonia is also gaining attention as a hydrogen carrier and even a potential clean fuel for ships, extending the benefits into energy and transport.

The innovation wave doesn't stop here. A recent study in the Journal of Manufacturing Science and Engineering explored bio-manufacturing with engineered living materials. In Utah, researchers are pairing ammonia generation with nuclear energy. A Cornell student built a carbon capture system from household parts, while engineers in Korea are testing livestock manure conversion into biochar to cut farm pollution. Together, these projects show how science is reimagining the foundations of our food system.

If the Sydney team's plasma process scales as it hopes, farmers could someday generate fertilizer locally, with less pollution and fewer price swings. That means healthier crops, more affordable meals, and a cooler planet for everyone.

