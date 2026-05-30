Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts federal agencies after report says anti-AI critics are being tracked as extremists

A new report is fueling debate over where public safety monitoring ends and protected dissent begins — and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is now pouring gasoline on it.

After documents reportedly showed federal agencies tracking anti-AI activists and data center protesters under an "anti-tech extremism" focus, Greene accused authorities of treating ordinary public concerns as public threats.

A Wired report published Tuesday, cited by Benzinga, said it reviewed more than 1,000 unpublished pages from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and regional fusion centers that point to growing surveillance of people opposed to parts of the tech industry.

Intelligence assessments warned that opposition to artificial intelligence, anxiety over jobs, and battles over new data centers could help drive unrest in the coming years. One New York assessment reportedly said the "chaotic atmosphere" around AI could lead to "large-scale protests" and anti-tech extremist activity, especially in major cities.

Greene reacted on X, arguing that officials were effectively criminalizing everyday frustrations over rising utility costs, water use, and automation.

"How dare the peasants complain about data centers stealing their water and driving the cost of electricity! How dare the peasants complain AI will replace their jobs!!" Greene wrote. "The peasants are dangerous extremists if they don't shut up and comply!!"

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The report also said civil liberties advocates are concerned that broad labels such as "anti-tech extremism" could lump peaceful protest together with genuine threats of violence.

For many communities, opposition to AI infrastructure is centered on power demand, water use, and environmental effects tied to the rapid expansion of that infrastructure.

Critics argue that if people believe speaking out about utility bills, water withdrawals, or job losses could invite law enforcement scrutiny, it could chill legitimate public participation at the very moment AI is rapidly reshaping daily life.

At the same time, officials say they still have a responsibility to monitor credible threats. The question is whether authorities can separate actual violence from constitutionally protected protest without overreaching.

Civil liberties advocates and public figures have called for much clearer lines between security work and protected speech. Spencer Reynolds of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund told Wired that intelligence reports have historically treated protest and dissent as possible precursors to violence.

The FBI told Wired its investigations target people who commit or plan violence or other activity viewed as threatening national security. That distinction will likely remain central as questions grow about how agencies define anti-tech risk.

Meanwhile, the debate over AI infrastructure is spreading beyond government monitoring. Investor Kevin O'Leary said his team has been investigating what he described as coordinated bot activity targeting energy infrastructure and AI data center projects across North America. He's also made a ridiculous claim that Utah residents are Chinese sleeper cells, and called hundreds of people rallying against his massive data center paid protesters.

An organization O'Leary named pushed back, saying, "It's insulting to Utahns across the state to say that any opposition or protest to this data center is the work of a foreign government."

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