Residents pack county meeting fearing Google data center could put private wells at risk

"Even though they can't theoretically take groundwater…"

The proposal for a Google data center to be constructed in Virginia drew a packed crowd to a Board of Supervisors meeting in Botetourt County on Tuesday night, as residents turned out to voice concerns about water use.

The project was not on the meeting agenda but clearly top of mind for many in attendance, local news outlet WDBJ 7 reported.

What's happening?

According to the local outlet, dozens of residents came to oppose the proposal, with speakers focusing on how much water a major data center might require and whether that could affect area supplies.

"Even though they can't theoretically take groundwater … I'm on the same aquifer — my well — as what this would be," resident Anna Lawson said, according to WDBJ. "But you don't know, and when they start taking even water out of Carvins Cove or Tinker Creek, who knows?"

The outlet pointed out that the protest came ahead of a board meeting where county leaders were expected to approve the county budget.

Google has reportedly already "allocated" millions of dollars for the projects, and WDBJ noted that some protesters argued that accepting those funds could create pressure to support the data center.

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Why does it matter?

The residents' concerns are part of a broader debate playing out in communities across the country.

Data center operators suggest that the infrastructure — used to power computing activity such as artificial intelligence — can add to local economies. And AI tools may be used to help improve forecasting, support cleaner and more efficient power systems, and make some industries operate more intelligently.

However, the facilities may also place new and considerable demands on natural resources and energy grids, potentially affecting drinking water supplies, utility costs, land use, and noise.

What's being done?

In Botetourt County, the tension appears to be colliding with local questions about who will bear the impacts of data center construction and operation and who will reap the benefits.

Residents are asking whether promises of economic development and technological improvement will outweigh the potential risks and whether public officials can evaluate the proposal independently after the company pledged separate funding.

WDBJ reported that several meeting attendees said they planned to hold future gatherings to discuss additional ways to oppose the proposed project.

"Other municipalities have already realized it's not in their financial interest to give tax subsidies and write-offs to these data centers," Michael Burtoon said, according to the local outlet.

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