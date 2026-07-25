Officials in Canada net a dinner-plate goldfish in Alberta, urge owners not to dump pets

What looks like an innocent pet in a tank can turn into a real environmental threat after release.

A startlingly large goldfish found in an Alberta stormwater pond is now being used as a warning to pet owners about a growing problem: aquarium fish released outdoors can become destructive once they settle into local waters.

At roughly the size of a dinner plate, the fish weighed 2.4 pounds and measured about a foot long after being pulled from the Drake Landing stormwater pond in Okotoks.

According to The Weather Network, Alberta officials are sharing the image to discourage residents from putting pet goldfish into public waters.

What happened?

With the photo, the Government of Alberta issued a clear warning: Pet goldfish should not be released into public water spaces.

Officials say this kind of discovery is not unusual. In Canadian and U.S. waters, released goldfish can become far larger than they appear in household tanks, and once a population takes hold, the fish can multiply quickly. One goldfish can produce around 40,000 offspring within three years.

Alberta launched a public awareness campaign called Don't Let it Loose, aimed at stopping people from dumping pets from aquariums, water plants, feeder food, sport fish, and live bait into local waters.

The province is also reminding residents that moving live fish from one body of water to another is illegal. People who do so can face fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.

Why does it matter?

What looks like an innocent pet in a tank can turn into a real environmental threat after release.

Alberta says their adaptability is a big part of the problem: "They are highly adaptable, outcompeting other fish for food, destroying aquatic plants and degrading water quality as their populations rapidly increase."

Alberta has already seen how disruptive these invasions can become. In 2023, Calgary officials had to drain two lakes after dumped goldfish took over, then install a fence in an effort to stop it from happening again.

Invasive fish can also carry diseases and parasites, creating additional risks for ecosystems already under pressure.

What's being done?

Alberta's biggest tool is prevention. The Don't Let it Loose campaign is focused on helping people understand that releasing unwanted pets or plants into the wild is not an act of kindness. Instead, it can create a lasting — and expensive — environmental problem.

Officials are also asking residents to report invasive species found in rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, or storm drains. Early reporting can make it easier to contain a problem before it spreads and becomes far more expensive or disruptive to manage.

If you can no longer care for a pet fish, officials recommend trying to find a new home or donating it to a school or doctor's office instead of treating a pond like a backup plan.

Officials say, "Goldfish and other invasive fish are among Alberta's most disruptive aquatic invasive species, posing significant risks to native ecosystems when left unchecked."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.