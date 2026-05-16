California county pushed toward emergency as invasive golden mussels choke canals

Local agencies may be forced to redirect resources toward emergency response and repairs.

Golden mussels are no longer just a potential threat in California's Central Valley — they're an immediate threat.

Officials in Kern County warned this week that the invasive species has already reached water systems used every day by local communities, farms, and industries — raising concerns about damaged equipment and rising costs to keep water flowing.

What happened?

At a Tuesday meeting of the Kern County Board of Supervisors, county officials said the spread of golden mussels is now an immediate problem, according to KBAK/KBFX.

Thomas Brown, Kern County's chief intergovernmental and legislative affairs official, told supervisors that the infestation is present in systems used daily by communities, farms, and industries. He said the mussels can attach to infrastructure, clog equipment, reduce water-conveyance capacity, and drive up maintenance costs.

That is especially troubling in Kern County, where, as Brown said, residents, agriculture, and the energy sector depend on water moved through major state and federal systems.

During public comment, Sam Blue, the resource manager for the Arvin-Edison Water Storage District, warned that the consequences could be severe if the spread continues unchecked, according to KBAK/KBFX. He said infestations could strangle water delivery systems, cause catastrophic equipment breakdowns, and leave thousands of acres without the water they need to survive.

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After hearing those concerns, the board approved a resolution to send Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter asking him to declare a statewide emergency over golden mussels. County officials said that step could help bring in additional state and federal support.

Why golden mussels matter

The issue is about whether communities can continue to count on safe, reliable water for their homes, jobs, and food supply.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as cited by KBAK/KBFX, golden mussels can lead to costly repairs and maintenance, reduced water flow, and disruptions to deliveries tied to food production, residential use, and flood control. In a county where agriculture is central to the local economy, even limited disruption could quickly create wider consequences.

The threat also underscores how vulnerable critical public systems can be when invasive species take hold. Instead of putting time and money toward improving long-term water resilience, local agencies may be forced to redirect resources toward emergency response and repairs.

What happens next?

For now, Kern County leaders are pushing for a broader government response.

By asking the governor to declare a statewide emergency, local officials hope California can unlock more resources to contain the spread and protect key infrastructure. Brown said that if Newsom takes that step, it could also help bring the federal government into the response and speed access to additional support.

That kind of coordinated effort could be critical for water agencies trying to prevent more damage before infestations worsen.

For residents, farmers, and other water users, the most immediate step is staying alert to guidance from local and state agencies as officials work to slow the spread. Public backing for monitoring, infrastructure protection, and rapid-response funding could also make a meaningful difference as communities work to keep their water systems functioning.

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