141 gold Roman coins in remarkably good condition discovered at Luxembourg fort

"Most people in the Roman Empire would rarely, if ever, have seen a single gold coin."

A cache of 141 gold coins discovered at a Roman fort in northern Luxembourg is drawing attention for its estimated value and more.

Among the coins are rare pieces linked to Emperor Eugenius. He was a short-lived ruler whose struggle against the empire's growing Christian influence helped shape Rome's final centuries.

What happened?

According to Daily Galaxy, archaeologists working in the village of Holzthum uncovered the hoard in a late Roman fort's ruins between 2020 and 2024. The coins were minted between 364 and 408 C.E., placing them in one of the most unstable periods of the Western Roman Empire.

Three of the coins bear the face of Eugenius, who ruled from 392 to 394 C.E. Luxembourg's National Institute for Archaeological Research said coins with his portrait are "extremely uncommon," making the find a rare physical link to a ruler who briefly sought to restore pagan traditions.

The institute said the hoard appears to have been deliberately hidden during a period of political and religious turmoil. Archaeologists also uncovered a small watchtower and graves near the site, suggesting Holzthum once served as an important outpost along Rome's northern frontier.

The coins are gold solidi, which the Roman Empire used as currency. They're in remarkably good condition, and their estimated value today is around 308,600 euros ($322,000 USD).

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The team had to deal with many challenges during this dig. Daily Galaxy said Luxembourg's Army Mine Action Service had to remove buried, unexploded World War II ammunition before work could safely continue.

What are people saying?

Finds like this help historians understand how wealth was stored, who controlled it, and why some fortunes vanished underground for centuries.

Rebecca Usherwood, a historian at Trinity College Dublin, told the Daily Express, "This represents a huge amount of personal wealth for the individual or group who collected these coins. Most people in the Roman Empire would rarely, if ever, have seen a single gold coin."

Luxembourg's culture minister, Eric Thill, said in a statement, "It will still take some time to process the excavations and finds. But it will undoubtedly increase our knowledge and understanding of the last century of the Roman Empire in the West."

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