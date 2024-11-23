General Motors takes on Tesla with new household innovation: 'Gives our customers more control over their energy use'

"For its part, the GM tech is available in all 50 states."

A battery battle is in the making between two juggernaut companies.

That's because of GM's emergence in the home-based electricity storage arena with a variety of products capable of powering the average home for hours. The latest offering is the GM Energy PowerBank, providing owners with the ability to store and transfer electricity from the grid. The pack also works in collaboration with solar panels, according to a news release.

The units look comparable in size to Tesla's Powerwalls, which are meant to be installed out of the way on the side of homes or on garage walls. Interesting Engineering considers PowerBank to be GM's attempt to take on Tesla "in the home energy market."

"The flexibility of our energy management tools, combined with one of the market's largest lineups of vehicle-to-home-capable EVs, gives our customers more control over their energy use, helping to mitigate the impact of power outages, integrating renewable energy options, and unlocking additional values," GM Energy vice president Wade Sheffer said in the release.

PowerBank is somewhat customizable on storage capacity level, depending on the customer's needs. GM bills it as an energy source to use when electricity prices are high. The pack can store solar power and charge EVs, as well. If homeowners install two packs, the setup could juice the dwelling for 20 hours, per GM.

Bundle packages include a battery, an EV charger, and other equipment. They start at around $3,800. The top package, apparently GM's complete home energy system, is listed at $9,200.

By comparison, Forbes reports that Tesla's latest Powerwall starts at $11,500 for one pack, with some variation depending on location. The batteries are marketed with the company's rooftop solar panels. In October, Tesla announced that it had installed 750,000 Powerwalls globally.

But GM has some counterpunches.

"One of the core differentiators of GM Energy's portfolio is its modularity," Sheffer said in the GM release.

The bundles can include the PowerShift EV charger and the Vehicle-to-Home Enablement kit. What's more, anyone with some of the GM tech can add a PowerBank to the package at any time. There's also an app to provide "seamless energy management," per the statement.

For solar, GM is working with Qmerit as a preferred installer to provide site assessments and quotes, for anyone interested in adding panels to the mix, the company added.

Tech from both companies qualify for robust tax credits worth up to 30% of the installation cost, making it a great time to add both solar and battery storage to your abode. A recent government study found that most Americans with rooftop solar save about $700 a year on energy costs, even after factoring out initial expenses.

Virtual power plant programs are adding another level of benefits by providing a way for homeowners to sell their stored power to the grid during high demand.

It all helps to reduce production of harmful, planet-warming air pollution. The fumes are linked by medical experts to increased lung, heart, and other health risks.

For its part, the GM tech is available in all 50 states.

"Customers can … store and use captured solar energy, supplement charging of EVs, and provide power to a home without the presence of an EV," per GM.

