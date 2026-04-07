Scientists combine fireflies, fungi to develop Avatar-like plants that can light up entire cities

"This is the kind of tech advancement we all need."

In an intriguing development, researchers in China have combined the DNA of fireflies and bioluminescent fungi to genetically alter specific plants, resulting in plants that glow in the dark.

Euronews reported that Li Renhan, who leads the biotechnology company Magicpen Bio, believes this innovation has the potential to revolutionize urban lighting, offering a sustainable, aesthetically pleasing way to light cities at night.

These plants illuminate because of researchers' successful efforts to transfer light-generating genes from fireflies and bioluminescent fungi into living plant cells.

"We're dedicated to bringing this technology to cultural tourism and the nighttime economy," Renhan said, according to Euronews. "Imagine a valley filled with glowing plants in the dark. It would be like bringing the 'Avatar' world to Earth."

Renhan indicated the practical applications go beyond the cool factor. "Beyond tourism, we could also use them in urban parks without the need for electricity," he explained. "These plants don't need electricity. They only need water and fertilizer. They save energy, reduce emissions, and can light up cities at night."

Another team of researchers in China has similarly developed succulents that absorb energy from the sun during the day and can then glow at night.

Such techniques are already helping in medical and agricultural applications, Euronews stated.

Comments on a post to the social platform X about the development showed just how exciting the idea is and also addressed a few concerns.

"This is the kind of tech advancement we all need," one user wrote. "We've been hurting the Earth for so long in the name of progress."

"Can these genetically modified plants still reproduce normally?" another asked. "Can insects and other animals still use them as food, or will entire food chains be altered?"

"Hey, babe, wake up. I just moved our entire lives over to China. I hope you don't mind," one more quipped.

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