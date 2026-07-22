Global EV adoption has already outrun Australia's 2035 sales forecast

Those trends help explain why some regions are already outperforming older forecasts.

As electric vehicle uptake abroad climbs faster than expected, Australia's long-term EV sales projection is starting to look notably conservative.

Several overseas markets have already matched — and in some cases exceeded — the EV adoption level Australia had forecast for 2035.

What's happening?

A YouTube video posted by The Electric Viking (@electricviking) compares overseas EV adoption data with Australia's long-range sales outlook and argues that the forecast is already behind actual market trends.

At the core of the video is this claim: "many global markets have reached or even exceeded the adoption levels once predicted for 2035."

The creator also described the forces behind that acceleration, saying, "Rapid advances in battery technology, falling prices, and stronger consumer demand are accelerating the global shift to electric vehicles far faster than expected."

Why does it matter?

Forecasts can shape major decisions. When governments underestimate how quickly EVs may gain ground, they can leave themselves underprepared on charging infrastructure, grid planning, manufacturing changes, and consumer incentives. A more conservative outlook can send ripples through supply chains, infrastructure investment, and household costs.

Wider EV adoption tends to improve consumer choice over time. As electric vehicle sales scale up across more markets, competition can help lower prices, expand model availability, and improve battery range and charging performance. If Australia plans as though the transition will remain slow, local buyers could miss out on some of those benefits.

Transportation remains a major source of planet-warming pollution, and faster EV adoption can help reduce planet-warming pollution when paired with cleaner electricity sources. If global markets are moving ahead more quickly than expected, that may suggest the tools needed to reduce fuel costs and pollution are becoming more mainstream than some projections indicate.

What's being done?

The broader market is already doing some of the work. Automakers continue to invest in better batteries and lower-cost EV platforms, while more countries expand charging networks and adopt policies that encourage cleaner transportation. Those trends help explain why some regions are already outperforming older forecasts.

Seeing other countries hit EV adoption milestones Australia had placed far in the future may give policymakers reason to revisit their assumptions. Updated projections could help avoid underbuilding charging access or lagging on supportive rules that make the switch easier for everyday drivers.

"Once the faster charging EVs are everywhere the fear of having an EV will be over," one commenter said.

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