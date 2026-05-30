One of Parliament's biggest buildings is already heated by geothermal — and advocates say it could help avert the UK's next energy crisis

The United Kingdom may already have a buffer against a future energy crisis: geothermal heating.

Supporters say it could help the country avoid future energy shocks if policymakers move faster.

What's happening?

In an opinion piece for BusinessGreen, Neil McLoughlin argued that geothermal energy could play a much bigger role in the U.K. if the government provides strategic direction and targeted funding.

McLoughlin noted that Portcullis House is already heated with shallow geothermal energy.

Geothermal energy can be seen as a homegrown energy source that can serve local communities without relying on imported fuels. The sector is unlikely to expand on its own and will need a clearer government strategy and targeted financial support.

Why does it matter?

Heating is one of the biggest energy costs for households and businesses, so any technology that can provide reliable warmth while reducing exposure to volatile fuel markets could help lower expenses.

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That has become even more important after years of energy-price instability across Europe. A system built around more locally sourced heat could help protect families, workplaces, and public buildings from future price spikes while strengthening energy security.

Cleaner heating can cut the pollution tied to burning fossil fuels, especially in densely populated cities. If geothermal expands alongside other clean energy technologies, it could help lower bills, support local economies, and reduce the climate pollution contributing to extreme weather.

What's being done?

McLoughlin called for strategic policy support and focused investment to move geothermal from a promising niche into a mainstream energy solution.

Geothermal may not be the most immediate option in every area, but efficient heating upgrades can still reduce costs and improve comfort.

Solar panels paired with efficient electric appliances can push utility costs down even further. Even if geothermal policy takes time to catch up, cleaner electric heating and smarter home energy planning can still help households benefit from the shift away from expensive fossil fuels.

As McLoughlin put it, "one of their largest office buildings, Portcullis House, is heated with shallow geothermal energy." He also furthered his point by focusing on the geo-political impact: "Geothermal energy is sovereign and decentralised."

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