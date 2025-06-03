Engineers to drill beneath cold country to unlock powerful hidden energy source: 'We fully expect our ... business to grow significantly'

"We know that geothermal energy is attractive, both from an economical and emissions perspective."

In alignment with the U.K.'s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas pollution by 2050, energy companies Veolia and Star Energy have partnered to push geothermal energy as a renewable mainstream power source.

Providing heat to the residential and commercial sectors typically requires considerable amounts of fuel burning and releases over 40% country's carbon pollution, according to Facilitate Magazine. Even conventional energy-efficient solutions tend to prove pricey, inefficient, and unreliable compared to a geothermal alternative.

Since the Earth naturally yields heat from its iron core, geothermal energy is widely available and could mean major electricity savings for homeowners.

The partnership with Star Energy intends to explore new avenues for geothermal integration using advanced modeling, directional drilling, and extended geological research, per Facilitate.

These systems and techniques planned by the two companies "can integrate into existing heating infrastructure with minimal disruption," noted Power Technology, making the transition to renewable energy even more accessible.

Replacing fuel-based power with geothermal energy across hospitals, schools, and other commercial buildings, as intended by Veolia and Star Energy, will cut down on the amount of planet-heating pollution generated by traditional energy plans.

At such a large scale, we can expect their partnership to significantly reduce the region's vulnerability to the effects of human-induced climate change, from weather shifts to food and health insecurity.

All kinds of renewable energy upgrades in the residential and commercial sectors can make a difference. You can take advantage of cutting-edge clean energy technologies by installing heat pumps or solar panels in your home. For solar panels, platforms like EnergySage can help you find local services that meet your needs and cut your installation costs by up to $10,000.

"We know that geothermal energy is attractive, both from an economical and emissions perspective, when compared to other renewable and fossil fuel solutions," said Veolia COO John Abraham, explaining their project's mission.

"Through partnerships such as this, we fully expect our geothermal business to grow significantly as it delivers to customer requirements to secure and decarbonise their energy supply," Star Energy CEO Ross Glover added.

