Scientists enlist tiny helpers in fight against one of humanity's most pressing issues: 'A growth advantage'

Scientists from the Institute of Bio- and Geosciences – Biotechnology at Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany have genetically engineered bacteria to feast on nylon and transform it into valuable products. The tiny helpers could eat their way through a lot of plastic pollution — one of humanity's most pressing issues.

According to a news release by the research institution, a team of scientists collaborated with biotech company Novonesis to genetically enhance the soil bacterium Pseudomonas putida, allowing it to metabolize nylon waste and convert it into sustainable products, such as plant-based polyesters.

Because nylon is versatile, durable, and water- and heat-resistant, it's used in many products, including car parts, electronics, athletic clothing and swimwear, and outdoor gear like backpacks and tents. However, like most plastic materials, the majority of nylon waste ends up in landfills because there aren't many dedicated recycling facilities for nylon. Researchers said that current recycling rates for nylon are less than 5%.

They explained that to be repurposed into new products, recycling centers require nylon to be pure. Chemical recycling can break down the material, but it usually leaves behind the building blocks of nylon, called oligomers. The Jülich research team said its "nylon eaters" can step in from here and finish the recycling process.

"Some bacteria develop the ability to recycle nylon building blocks more efficiently following random mutations in their genome," Dr. Nick Wierckx from the Institute of Bio- and Geosciences – Biotechnology at Forschungszentrum Jülich said in the news release.

"These cells have a growth advantage over others and can multiply faster. After a few generations in the laboratory, where nylon building blocks were the only source of nutrition, the bacterial culture eventually consists only of these specialized cells."

The study's results, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, could offer an affordable, eco-friendly solution to recycle nylon on a larger scale while cleaning up huge amounts of plastic waste. It could also lead to more sustainable clothing and other products made from nylon since the raw materials can be reused, thanks to the bacteria's efforts.

Plus, recycling more nylon would free up space in landfills and prevent harmful chemicals from leaching into the environment.

Scientists have discovered other organisms in nature with a big appetite for plastic, including the larvae of the Kenyan lesser mealworm and a plastic-eating marine fungus in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Startup Trashie is also aiding recycling efforts with its Take Back Bag, which allows users to send unwanted clothing for resale or reuse in exchange for awesome rewards.

With the help of green technologies and nature's tiny but mighty creatures, we can usher in a new era of plastic-free living and make the planet a cleaner, safer place.

